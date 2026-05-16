What Would it Cost for the Atlanta Hawks to Trade Up in the NBA Draft?

The Atlanta Hawks are entering the 2026 NBA Draft with plenty of optionality after falling to the No. 8 overall pick in the Draft Lottery.

If they had jumped into the top four, Atlanta would have gotten to choose from one of the four elite prospects at the top of the draft (assuming they would not trade out), but at No. 8, all options are on the table, including trading up.

Whether it is at pick No. 8 or pick No. 23, what would the cost be for the Hawks?

Jumping into the top four from No. 8

Let's just say that this would be a steep cost.

There is a reason that a third of the NBA was tanking at the end of the season and it was to have a chance to get into this top four of the draft. AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and Caleb Wilson are considered to be among the best draft prospects of the decade and they are all in one draft.

Not only that, but the teams in the top four desperately need young, elite talent that can lead them in the future. They are only going to trade back for an offer they can't refuse, especially if they are going back to No. 8.

So what would it cost? The starting point would be the No. 8 and No. 23 picks, along with every future first the Hawks could offer. Along with the two picks in this draft, Atlanta owns the less favorable of the Bucks and Pelicans 2027 first-round pick (which is also top four protected) and then they own their own first round pick every after that.

Not only would it cost those picks, but to get to No. 1 or No. 2, it would probably cost at least two or three of either Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Asa Newell and Onyeka Okongwu. To get to No. 3 or No. 4, it would likely require all of the Hawks picks and one or two of those players.

Don't expect the Hawks to jump into the top four is the bottom line and at that cost, they should not even be looking to.

Moving up to 5th, 6th, or 7th

This is more realistic for the Hawks, but they are also going to need a willing trade partner. Will the Clippers, Nets, or Kings be willing to move back?

The Clippers could be a possible trade partner. While they are thrilled of landing the No. 5 pick, none of the prospects at the top of this range are clean fits with this roster. Cleveland traded for Darius Garland at the deadline in February, will they want to add another guard at No. 5 or could they move back for one of Keaton Wagler, Darius Acuff, Kingston Flemings, Mikel Brown Jr, or Aday Mara?

To get up to No. 5, I think it would at least cost the No. 8 and No. 23 pick. Could it cost a future pick or a player such as Zaccharie Risacher as well? If it is just No. 8 and No. 23, the Hawks are likely interested, but anything beyond that, it is tough for me to see the Hawks wanting to do that.

Moving up from No. 23

The value in this draft really starts to dip after the top lottery picks. To be clear, there are still talented players, but with so many eligible players returning to school due to NIL and the hopes of raising their stock for next year's draft, the depth has taken a hit.

That makes it hard to project what it would cost to move up. Moving down to 23 might not be something that a lot of teams want to do.

Teams to watch could be the Bulls at No. 15 (former Hawks executive Bryson Graham runs the Bulls now) and Oklahoma City at No. 17 (OKC has a roster crunch for next season). Could Atlanta send Zaccharie Risacher and No. 23 to Chicago for No. 17? The Hawks could send the Thunder a future pick to get No. 17 while keep No. 23.