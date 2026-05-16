Potential NBA Busts the Atlanta Hawks Must Avoid Reaching for in the 2026 NBA Draft

After failing to jump up in the NBA Draft Lottery, the Atlanta Hawks are going to be picking at No. 8 and at No. 23 in June and they are going to have a chance to add two talented players to a roster that made the playoffs and took the New York Knicks to six games (which looks like a massive accomplishment after their series with the 76ers).

If they had jumped into the top four, their options for who to pick would have been pretty clear. Falling to No. 8, however, opens up the board a lot in terms of potential options. With the 23rd pick, the Hawks are going to really have to do their homework to find a potential impact player for now and the future.

While there is a lot of debate about who the Hawks should draft with either of these picks, are there any prospects that the Hawks need to be avoiding?

Tennessee Forward Nate Ament

In a draft full of talented prospects (of which Ament is one), Tennessee forward Nate Ament has the highest boom/bust potential in the entire draft and I don't think that he would make a lot sense on the Hawks roster.

Ament has the length and size that teams want at the wing, but he has too many similiarities with former No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher and the Hawks don't need another project on the wing to try and develop. His shooting is up and down and his overall offensive skillset needs to be worked on.

Ament could turn out to be a star, but the Hawks should probably just pass.

Arizona Forward Koa Peat

I could almost just copy and paste my comments about Ament and put them here to describe Peat.

It was a rough NBA combine for Peat and his shooting struggles were under the spotlight. Peat has athleticism, but cannot shoot the ball well, does not create shots, and is not a standout defender. If he is there with the No. 23 overall pick, the Hawks should look to another player to select.

Vanderbilt Guard Tyler Tanner

While teams have criticized Arkansas guard Darius Acuff for his size and stature as a defender, Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner is an even bigger worry.

Measuring in at the combine under 5'11 and at 166 LBS, Tanner is going to be a polarizing prospect, assuming that he stays in the draft instead of returning to Vanderbilt. He test pretty well overall, but the size is just going to be a massive concern for teams in a league where small guards are becoming rare.