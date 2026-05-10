Atlanta Hawks Get The No.8 Pick In The Draft: What It Means And Why It Matters

It's not hyperbole to say that the Atlanta Hawks' lottery luck today could elevate them to contender status in the Eastern Conference - or leave them hovering somewhere in the middle of the conference yet again.

While the Hawks did lose in the first round of the playoffs against the New York Knicks, the Knicks were clearly a better team and Atlanta lacked the talent to stage an upset. That doesn't take away from a season that showed clear direction for the Hawks' future. With a team built around a finally healthy Jalen Johnson, they clinched a top-six playoff seed for the first time since the 2020-21 season. Johnson himself made the leap from exciting starter to All-NBA candidate, averaging 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists. The Hawks unearthed a great complementary scoring option in Nickeil Alexander-Walker and CJ McCollum turned back the clock to steal two playoff games from the Knicks.

Now, the Hawks have to supplement the roster by building in the draft and continuing to make smart decisions in free agency. They pulled off a masterstroke by trading down in the 2025 NBA Draft and landing the best of New Orleans' and Milwaukee's pick in the 2026 draft. That gave them roughly a 10% chance of landing any of the top-four picks in a loaded draft. Even if they didn't jump up, they were very likely to get a top-10 pick that can increase their ceiling for both next season and the future.

Today, it was revealed that the Hawks have the No.8 pick. Here's what that means for their future.

8th Overall Pick

This is a really interesting spot for the Hawks because any of Kingston Flemings, Darius Acuff, Keaton Wagler or Mikel Brown Jr could be their pick here. While it would be somewhat disappointing to end up with a guard given how the NBA has skewed towards bigger players in rcent years, the options are still better than the average 5-8 range in the lottery. Flemings is a pretty solid defender with great playmaking instincts that can also get a bucket with his mid-range. His outside range and overall upside as a scorer is a question mark. Acuff and Brown are great scorers, but Acuff is in a tier of his own as a scorer.

He's a phenomenal point guard who runs the offense and gets other players open due to his gravity. Acuff showed three-level scoring at Arkansas, capped off by a 49-point explosion in a double OT loss to Alabama. The questions are almost all with his defense and it can't be ignored. He's a small guard who didn't defend well at the collegiate level - it's fair to wonder whether he'll be a turnstile in the NBA. Brown's a bit bigger than Acuff at 6'5 and brings plenty to the table on offense, even though the ceiling may be a bit lower. The main question is if he can get better as a defender and iron out some of the streakiness as a shooter. Wagler is a thoroughly unique evaluation because his lack of athleticism sticks out like a sore thumb. He's 6'6 and conducted one of the best offenses in the nation at Illinois. The shooting and passing are tantalizing, but the Hawks have really leaned into getting more athletic and it's fair to wonder how Wagler fits into that.

I do not think the Hawks are going to trade this pick for a veteran player. There's been a lot of speculation about whether the Hawks could cash in some of their assets and go after Giannis this summer. If they explore that deal further, it would probably have to happen before the NBA Draft. Everyone knows the lottery order and rosters are much more flexibile in the summer. Additionally, it allows the Bucks to do some targeted scouting on this draft class and hone in on what picks they would want to recieve in the 2026 draft to possibly replace Giannis's impact in the aggregate.

Atlanta does have the assets to make a deal happen if they really want to. They have at least one first-rounder in each of the next seven draft classes and a bevy of interesting salaries to include in a deal. Even so, their offer would likely have to be based on draft capital and that doesn't seem like a direction Hawks GM Onsi Saleh wants to go in. Saleh has repeatedly stressed that the flexibility of the roster is a priority for him at this stage and they shouldn't feel any pressure to go all-in on an expensive veteran while they're still building out this team's core.

All-in-all, tonight's lottery luck sets Atlanta up for a very exciting summer as they go into their first offseason armed with all the tools necessary to build a quality team around Jalen Johnson.