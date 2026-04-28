Atlanta Selects Point Guard Of The Future Plus a Duke Star In Latest Hawks 2026 NBA Mock Draft

The Atlanta Hawks are currently tied in a tight playoff battle with the New York Knicks 2-2 and a crucial game five is tonight. With that in mind, there are less than two weeks until the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery and the Hawks are going to have a very close eye on the ping pong ball combinations that day.

The Atlanta Hawks made arguably the best move of the offseason last summer when they traded down from the No. 13 pick in the NBA Draft with New Orleans and got an unprotected 2026 first round pick that is the most favorable between the Bucks and the Pelicans. Heading into the lottery next Sunday, New Orleans is 7th in the draft odds while the Bucks are 10th. There is a solid chance that the Hawks could end up inside the top four and possibly with the No. 1 overall pick to add to this core that appears to have a very bright future.

New Mock Draft

It is a true luxury for the Hawks to have a top pick in this talented 2026 Draft and they could fill a number of needs in the first round. To go along with the Bucks/Pelicans pick, Atlanta also owns the No. 23 overall pick and the No. 57 overall pick.

In the latest mock draft from ESPN's Jeremy Woo, the Hawks are able to land a trio of players that would add depth to their team and potentially give them some star power heading into next season:

7. Atlanta Hawks (via New Orleans)*

Kingston Flemings, PG, Houston

2025-26 stats: 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists in 37 games

23. Atlanta Hawks (via Cleveland)

Isaiah Evans, SG, Duke

2025-26 stats: 15.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists in 38 games

57. Atlanta Hawks (via Boston): Ja'Kobi Gillespie, PG, Tennessee, Senior

Grading the Haul

Flemings has a high ceiling and the Hawks could use a lead guard for the future. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is a terrific player, but not a true point guard. CJ McCollum has been great this postseason, but he is 34 and his contract is up after this season. Dyson Daniels is a great player to have in the lineup, but a true lead guard would open things up for this Hawks offense. Flemings would give them that and I think with the right coaching and development, would take over in due time in Atlanta.

Evans is a terrific shooter and solid defender and could be a high quality rotational player for the Hawks perhaps as soon as next year. Gillespie would be more of a project who would likely spend his rookie season in the G-League, but could develop into a high end backup with time.

What is missing? This class lacks real depth at center, especially with Patrick Ngongba going back to Duke and the Hawks could use a developmental big man to complement Onyeka Okongwu in the future.

The Hawks have a real chance to make a splash in this draft and it starts with their lottery pick.