Atlanta Hawks 2026 Mock Draft: Fresh Mock With Hawks Lottery Odds Now Set

The Atlanta Hawks are currently tied 1-1 in their first round playoff series against the Knicks, but they received some key draft news this week.

The Hawks own the most favorable New Orleans and Milwaukee's first round picks and both teams are in the top ten of the NBA Draft Lottery Odds. However, New Orleans was tied with Dallas for the 7th best odds and this week, the NBA determined the winners of those tiebreakers. New Orlenas came out on top and Atlanta will be positioned at seven and ten in the draft lottery.

This is expected to be a very good draft at the top and in the top ten. Being able to add a talent like that to a roster like this is a huge luxury and that trade, no matter where the pick lands, is a huge success for the Hawks.

In the latest mock draft from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, the Hawks end up addressing three needs heading into the offseason:

7. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans): Kingston Flemings (Houston)

Position: PG | Size: 6'4", 190 lbs | Age: 19

Pro Comp: De'Aaron Fox

23. Atlanta Hawks (via Cavaliers): Juke Harris (Wake Forest)

Position: SF | Size: 6'7", 200 lbs | Age: 20

Pro Comp: Aaron Wiggins

57. Atlanta Hawks (via Celtics): Milos Uzan (Houston)

Position: PG/SG | Size: 6'4", 195 lbs | Age: 22

Pro Comp: Andrew Nembhard

Analyzing the draft haul

The Hawks are going to be needing some guards for the future, even if they decide to bring back playoff here CJ McCollum back this offseason. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Dyson Daniels are great in their own right, but the Hawks could use someone to help improve their halfcourt scoring, which has been an issue in the series against the Knicks so far.

Flemings is one of the most talented point guards in this draft and has the makings of a potential star. Juke Harris, if he opts to not go back to school, has high level scoring ability and solid size as well. Uzan would be more of a project than the other two players, but he has upside as a guard.

If the Hawks did have a first round haul of Flemings and Harris. I think they would aim to target a big man or a defensive wing with their second round pick. Those are needs on the roster as well and if the Hawks go guard with their first two picks, I think they target a big man in the second round, though there might not be one they deem worth taking.

The Hawks are in an envious position in the league with the talent they have and the draft pick collection they have this summer. They might be focused on trying to win as much as possible this season, but the future is tantalizing as well