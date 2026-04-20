Atlanta Hawks Receive Major 2026 NBA Draft News After NBA Settles Tiebreakers

While the NBA playoffs are the talk of the league right now, there was a major event today that could end up being critical when the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery rolls around on May 10th.

Today, the NBA broke the tiebreakers for the 2026 NBA Draft order, including the lottery results. Thanks to a savy draft night trade last summer, the Hawks owned the unprotected 1st round pick that is the most favorable of the Pelicans and Bucks' While the Bucks are locked into No. 10, the Pelicans were tied with the Mavericks for No. 7. Not only that, but there is a tie between the Cavs and Rockets for the No. 22 pick and with the Hawks owning the Cavaliers pick, that was going to determine where the second first round pick would land.

Other tiebreakers included Utah and Sacramento for 4/5, Memphis, Charlotte, and OKC for 16-18, Spurs and Raptors for 19/20, and the Knicks and Lakers for 24/25.

We now have the results.

The Pelicans won the tiebreaker with Dallas and enter the lottery with a 29.3% chance to jump into the top four of the draft and a 6.8% chance to win the draft lottery. The other tiebreaker did not go the Hawks way and they will be picking at No. 23.

This is good news for the Hawks and it gives them a slight edge over Dallas to jump into the top four and possibly win the draft lottery.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/xwSJfpkaf5 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 20, 2026

Why does this matter?

While this seems like mundane news in the NBA, if a coin flip had gone differently last season, the Chicago Bulls would have won the draft lottery instead of the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs and Bulls had a tiebreaker coin flip for 11th and 12th and Dallas won it. The Mavericks went on to win the lottery and the Bulls were stuck at 12 where they took Noa Essengue.

These kinds of things can make a difference and it ensures the pick can fall no lower than 11th, where as if it would have at 8th, it could have fallen to 12.

The draft lottery is going to be a major day for this Hawks franchise. While they made the playoffs and have some high end young talent, adding someone like AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cam Boozer, or Caleb Wilson could be franchise altering.

Even if they don't jump into the top four, they could still land someone like Illinois guard Keaton Wagler, Houston guard Kingston Flemings, Arkansas guard Darius Acuff, or Louisville's Mikel Brown Jr.

Today was a major win for the Hawks. Lottery day could be an even bigger win.