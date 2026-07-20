Even after trading for Lu Dort, the Hawks are far from finished this offseason

The Atlanta Hawks made arguably their biggest move of the summer yesterday when they acquired Luguentz Dort from the Oklahoma City Thunder and Ryan Nembhard from the Dallas Mavericks. Atlanta sent two second-round picks to Oklahoma City and former No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher to Dallas as part of the three-team deal.

The Hawks have flown under the radar this offseason with the moves they have made, but they have added to their team while keeping some optionality for future moves.

After finishing the season 20-6 after the All-Star Break and then being the only team to beat the Knicks twice in a playoff series, the Hawks did not go "all-in" with a big move, but have made a series of opportunistic moves to better position their team with flexibility in terms of having a number of expiring contracts or by having a lot of cap space next offseason.

But looking at the present, the Hawks still have some roster decisions that they have to make before the season starts.

Roster Crunch

Apr 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard (9) dribbles as Chicago Bulls guard Mac McClung (5) defends during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hawks sent out one player, but brought two back. The Hawks were already one player over the roster limit and by making this trade, they are now two players over the regular season roster limit.

Having 17 players on the roster right now is not a huge deal, because teams are allowed to roster up to 21 players in the offseason. However, Atlanta is going to have to move two players off their roster before they play their first game of the 2026-2027 season.

So who could they move?

There are some "untouchables" on this roster right now that are not going to be going anywhere. Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Onyeka Okongwu, Aaron Wiggins, Kingston Flemings, Zuby Ejiofor, and Asa Newell are almost certainly not going anywhere, for various reasons.

CJ McCollum, Jock Landale, and Dort are not likely to go anywhere (especially anytime soon), but the three of those players add up to over $50 million in expiring contracts and if the right move were to become available during the season for the Hawks to make, they could make it.

That is not a guarantee, and all three players hold value to Atlanta, but you never know what can happen in the NBA, and the Hawks have set themselves up to be a real player for a star on the trade market.

If the Hawks decline Devin Carter's team option, he will also become an expiring contract.

The Hawks would probably love to move off Corey Kispert and Buddy Hield's contracts, but those are not viewed as favorable contracts around the league and Atlanta may have to attach picks to get off of them.

One option for the Hawks is to waive Mouhamed Gueye and Ryan Nembhard, since their contracts are non-guaranteed for next season and they would be at 15 players while being a little over $9 million away from the luxury tax. Do I think this is likely? Gueye and Nembhard are useful players on very cheap deals, but with the latest injury news to Gueye (he will be re-evaluated in 3-4 months), it could make the Hawks decision easier.

All of this is not to say that the Hawks are about to go out and make a blockbuster move in the coming weeks, but they have to do something before the season begins and it will include moving two players currently on their roster off their roster.

The offseason still has some twists and turns and that includes whatever the Hawks have in store until the season starts. Dort is the latest piece of the puzzle, but he is far from the last.