Every Atlanta Hawks Draft Lottery Outcome, Ranked by Probability

The Atlanta Hawks are in one of the most advantageous spots in the NBA.

They are one of two teams (Oklahoma City) that made the playoffs and has a chance to win the NBA Draft Lottery. It is not just any draft either. The Hawks are going to have a chance to win a highly anticipated lottery that includes an elite top four and eight level prospects to choose from. Even if the Hawks don't jump up, they will still be in range to take a very good player.

The Hawks pick is not just any pick, it is the most favorable of the New Orleans Pelicans and the Milwaukee Bucks selection. New Orleans enters the draft with the 7th best odds to win the lottery and Milwaukee is 10th.

Here are each of the possibilities for the Hawks picked ranked.

9. Pick No. 11: 0.06% Chance

This would be the nightmare scenario for the Hawks, but it is also the one that is least likely to happen. For this to transpire, four teams between the No. 8 and No. 14 spots (not including the Bucks) would have to jump into the top four. In other words, four of the Mavericks, Bulls, Warriors, Thunder, Heat, and Hornets would have to jump into the top four.

8. Pick No. 10: 2.04% Chance

Another very unlikely option for the Hawks. They would get to stay in the top ten, but they would be faced with some difficult options and could even trade down in this scenario, as the talent starts to drop a little bit after the 9th pick in my opinion.

7. Pick No. 1: 9.7% Chance

The dream scenario for Onis Saleh and the Hawks. They would get their choice of the elite prospects at the top or in a very unlikely (but not impossible) scenario, they could trade the pick for a huge amount of assets. If the Hawks get this pick, it will be a massive win for the franchise.

6. Pick No. 7: 9.88% Chance

While the Pelicans pick is starting at No. 7, it is not likely that the pick lands there according to the odds. If it does, two of the guard quartet of Kingston Flemings, Keaton Wagler, Darius Acuff, and Mikel Brown Jr will be there for the Hawks to chosee from.

5. Pick No. 2: 9.9% Chance

This would be a nice consolation prize if the Hawks did not get the No. 1 pick. They could still land one of the elite prospects and Kansas Guard Darryn Peterson could be the prime target here assuming BYU forward AJ Dybantsa goes No. 1.

4. No. 3 Pick: 10.1% Chance

Another solid chance for the Hawks to jump into the top three. Assuming Dybantsa and Peterson are the choices at No.1 and No. 2, do the Hawks take Cameron Boozer or Caleb Wilson with this pick?

3. No. 4 Pick: 10.37% Chance

If the Hawks land here, they will have either Boozer or Wilson, which would be a great outcome.

2. No. 9 Pick: 16.14% Chance

This is the second most likely outcome for the Hawks and it is one that would be very interesting. The top eight picks seem set in terms of it being Dybantsa, Peterson, Boozer, Wilson, Acuff, Flemings, Wagler, and Brown Jr, but after that, it is a bit of a mystery and the Hawks could very well trade down from here if they don't like their choices. This is where the draft takes a big break in terms of talent and it is tough to pinpoint what Atlanta would do.

1. No. 8 Pick: 31.71% Chance

The most likely option for the Hawks is that they drop one spot and would be able to take one of Wagler, Acuff, Brown Jr, and Flemings, whoever is still on the board.