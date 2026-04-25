Final Score Picks and Predictions For Hawks-Knicks Game Four Matchup

A golden opportunity awaits the Atlanta Hawks tonight.

Atlanta comes into game four against the New York Knicks with a chance to go up 3-1 and take a firm grip on the series. They are not out of it with a loss by any means, but New York would regain home court and the momentum. After a pair of one point wins, the Hawks have everything going for them right now and should be considered the favorites in the series now due to having the lead and home court advantage, but that can go away in an instant.

Keys to victory

I don't think that the Hawks are going to come out and have any major surprises in this game. What they are doing is working and there is nobody in the Hawks rotation that I think is suddenly going to appear in the lineup.

Quin Snyder has outcoached Mike Brown in this series so far and I think he is going to need to be ready for any shakeups from New York. The Knicks essentially benched Mikal Bridges in the third quarter of Thursday's game and played backup guard Deuce McBride instead. McBride shot the ball well and gave the Knicks more than Bridges did on offense. The Hawks have seen this look before and should be ready, but it is something that New York can throw at them.

Atlanta has taken control of this series with their defense and clutch shot-making from CJ McCollum. The Hawks' defense has been harassing Jalen Brunson on each and every possession, with Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker playing great on that end of the floor. The Hawks have made life miserable for the Knicks' offense, and if they can play with that same level of intensity, they can win this game.

The Hawks offense was not as good as their defense in the last game, especially their two point shooting. The Hawks have been struggling to finish in the paint, going 20-41 in the paint on Thursday.

The 4th quarter offense for the Hawks was a disaster in their last game, scoring 21 points, going 1-6 from three, and turning the ball over six times. It nearly cost the Hawks and this is coming off a game two win when they won because of their 4th quarter offense.

Jonathan Kuminga has emerged as a major X-Factor for the Hawks in this serious, with his defense, athleticism, and shot making. The rest of the bench has been hit or miss, but Kuminga has been closing for the Hawks and has been a matchup problem for the Knicks.

The Hawks have the momentum, but can they rise to the occasion and seize the moment? This is going to be the biggest game for many of the players on the roster. The Knicks have been there and done that and are not going to be fazed.

I think the Hawks have found something with their defense against the Knicks and can attack New York in more ways that the Knicks have been able to attack the Hawks. Another strong game from CJ McCollum, a great defensive performance, and 20+ more poitns from Kuminga gives Atlanta a 3-1 series lead over the Knicks.

Final Score: Hawks 114, Knicks 108