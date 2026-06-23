Four Atlanta Hawks Who Could Be Traded During the NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft is here.

There has already been some activity around the league, with the Hawks being among the two biggest transactions. On Sunday, Atlanta re-signed CJ McCollum to a one-year $21 million deal and then traded a pair of second round picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Aaron Wiggins.

There could be more on the way over the next couple of days, including tonight either ahead of the first round or during the first round.

Atlanta enters tonight with the No. 8 and No. 23 overall picks and have been mentioned as being the most active team in the top ten when it comes to trade talks, whether that is by trading up from either one of the picks or moving down (or out of the draft altogether).

If the Hawks move any players ahead of or during tonight's first round, here are four players to keep an eye on/

Jonathan Kuminga

Apr 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga (0) is defended by New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado (5) in the second quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jonathan Kuminga has a $24.3 million team option for next season that the Hawks have to decide on by next Monday.

That is unless of course they move him.

Kuminga is on a big salary and the Hawks could use him if they wanted to trade for a starter-level player. They could package him with other players to obtain a player they want or could package him him with a draft pick.

Kuminga was a solid addition to the Hawks last season and was their top bench player, though he battled injuries when he arrived. He is still young and has plenty of talent and could be used as a key trade piece for Atlanta this summer.

Zaccharie Risacher

The former No. 1 overall pick could be moved on from this summer. Of the four players that I am going to talk about, I think that he is the least likely to be moved, but I would not totally discount it.

Yes, Risacher was the No. 1 overall pick in 2024, but every draft analyst and basketball mind out there knew that this was a weak draft, something that has overall been proven correct, even with the emergence of Stephon Castle and some others. Risacher was picked No.1, but was not a No.1 overall talent like a Victor Wembanyama or a Cooper Flagg. That has saddled him with expectations and so far, he has not been able to reach them.

I still think that Risacher is going to be a valuable role player in the NBA somewhere, but will it be Atlanta? After a solid rookie campaign that saw him finish behind Castle for Rookie of the Year, Risacher was not able to follow up with a strong campaign and saw his minutes slowly decrease over time and he was not in their playoff rotation.

I don't think the Hawks are going to get a lot for him if they move him, but I don't think he is a negative asset either. Risacher has a team option for 2027-2028 for $17,434,637 that has to be decided on in October. If Atlanta does not want to pick up that option, it makes plenty of sense to go ahead and move him.

Corey Kispert

I think the Hawks are set up well financially, but if there is one negative value contract that they have, it is Kispert.

Kispert was acquired from the Wizards in the Trae Young deal and is owed $13,975,00 this season and next. He is a fine shooter, but does not provide much else on offense and was a very poor defender when on the team.

Kispert was out of the rotation towards the end of the season and did not play much in the playoffs. Atlanta may need to attach the No. 23 pick to him to move off him or some second rounders. Either way, Kispert is one player the Hawks are likely trying hard to move off of.

Buddy Hield

If Buddy Hield is not traded over the next couple of days, he is more than likely going to be waived so the Hawks can save some money.

Hield's contract becomes guaranteed on Thursday for $9,658,536 if he is not waived, but if he is, he will only be owed $3 million. His contract could be used as a trade piece to match salary, but if he is not moved, don't be surprised if he is waived so the Hawks can have some salary relief.

Hield was not a part of the rotation for Atlanta once he came over from Golden State and having him back at this number would not make any sense.