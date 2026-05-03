Hawks 2026 NBA Mock Draft: Pair of Duke Basketball Superstars Lands in Atlanta

We are officially one week away from one of the first major dates on the NBA offseason calendar.

Yes, the playoffs are still going on and the conference semifinals will kickoff tomorrow, but for the some of the teams that were not good enough to make it that far, the NBA Draft lottery will be the first glimpse into what the offseason could hold.

The Atlanta Hawks are one of two teams (OKC is the other) that made the playoffs and have a lottery pick. Atlanta owns the unprotected pick from New Orleans that is the most favorable of the Bucks and Pelicans selections. Heading into the lottery, New Orleans is positioned 7th in the lottery (29.3% chance of a top four pick, 6.8% at the No. 1 pick) and the Bucks are 10th (13.9% chance at the top four, 3% chance for No. 1 pick). For a team that has an exciting young group of players, a chance to add a high-level young talent from this draft is certainly exciting.

The Hawks also own the No. 23 pick in this draft and the No. 57 pick.

In the latest 2026 NBA Mock Draft from Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley, Atlanta takes a jump up in the lottery to No. 3:

3. Atlanta Hawks (via NOP): Cameron Boozer, PF, Duke

23. Atlanta Hawks (via CLE): Isaiah Evans, SF, Duke

Looking at this draft haul

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm forward Dillon Mitchell (1) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Boozer is one of the four players that are considered to be elite in this class along with BYU's AJ Dybantsa, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, and North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson. Landing any of these players would be a home run for the Hawks as they continue to build out this team into a contender.

Boozer had an exceptional freshman season and his offensive numbers are staggering. He is fantastic at passing in the post, he can shoot from outside, and he is stronger on defense than one might think.

He is not without some questions, though. While Boozer is considered an elite prospect, his ceiling is often questioned due to his athleticism, verticality, and if his game will translate to a high level in the NBA. Most seem to think that at the worst, he will be an All-Star level player, but can he become one of the 5-10 best players in the NBA? That is up for debate.

Another question is going to be fit. Now at exit interviews on Friday, Hawks GM Onsi Saleh said that the Hawks are going to take the best player available regardless of fit. Boozer is strictly a power forward and does not have the size or athleticism to play center, and the Hawks already have a star power forward in Jalen Johnson. Could Johnson move to small forward? His defense this year suggests no, but he might have to at some point if the Hawks do end up with Boozer.

With the No. 23 pick, the Hawks could go in several directions. They could take a center to develop behind Onyeka Okongwu or to eventually replace him, but this is not a deep draft with centers. Evans would be a solid pick because of his ability to shoot the ball and defend. Atlanta was a strong three-point shooting team this season, but it did not translate into the postseason.