Hawks Inactives for Preseason Game 5 vs. Dallas: Who's in and who's out for Atlanta?

It is the final preseason game for the Atlanta Hawks tonight and they are taking on the Dallas Mavericks.

One notable thing about the Hawks during the preseason was that they have not had all of their rotation together for a game. They have missed at least one regular rotation player in every game and when you are playing in your final preseason game, it might make some sense to rest everyone to keep them healthy ahead of opening night, but it looks like the Hawks are going to play everyone tonight, with the exception of Mouhamed Gueye and Henri Veesaar.

How long will everyone play? That is still uncertain, but it looks like we are going to finally get to see the full alottment of players that Atlanta has at their disposal ahead of the opener against the Orlando Magic.

What to watch for

The starting lineup for the Hawks has plenty of experience together, as it was one of the NBA's best over the final 26 games of the season, but we have not seen Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, or Kingston Flemings play when the whole rotation is active.

Will there be any changes to what the Hawks have done up to this point in the preseason?

I am watching how the Hawks use Dort very closely. He is used to starting games for one of the best teams in the league and is going to be one of the most important players for Atlanta. He had an uneven debut against the Pacers last Saturday, but I don't think that it is anything to worry about.

Corey Kispert has gotten plenty of minutes due to Atlanta not playing everyone in every game, but will he be in the regular rotation tonight or will he play in the second half when the Hawks pull starters? This could be telling on whether or not Kispert is going to see regular minutes for the Hawks this season.

Who will be the backup power forward tonight? Asa Newell has typically been the first player to get a crack at those minutes and I would expect that to continue with Gueye still sidelined.

I think it is likely that Atlanta plays everyone for the first half and then lets the bench come in and take over for the rest of the game. The main goal for this game is to exit it healthy ahead of next Wednesday's game vs Orlando.