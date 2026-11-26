The Holiday season is here and today is a day when there is a lot to be thankful for.

Thanksgiving is a holiday that is normally associated with the NFL, but football fans in Atlanta are not in the most thankful mood given the Falcons' 3-7 record. The good news is that the NBA season has been in swing and Hawks fans are giving their fans plenty to be thankful for this season.

Let's name a few.

Dyson Daniels

Daniels has been the most impactful player on the Hawks this season, even moreso than Jalen Johnson, their All-NBA forward. Daniels remains one of the premier perimeter defenders in the NBA and is off to an even better start to this season than two seasons ago when he finished as the runner up for Defensive Player of the Year. He leads the NBA in steals per game once again and is an impactful offensive player as well when it comes to rebounding and passing.

Daniels is a tremendous basketball player and one of the most unique talents in the NBA.

Young Talent

Are the Hawks the most talented team in the league? No, but they have a number of impactufl players who have not yet hit their prime and that is why the Hawks have one of the brightest futures in the NBA.

Daniels, Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Onyeka Okongwu, Kingston Flemings, Zuby Ejiofor, Aaron Wiggins, and Mouhamed Gueye are all young players on good contracts who continue to raise their level, giving the Hawks a great outlook for the future. Could they use another star? Perhaps, but nothing needs to be rushed right now in Atlanta.

An 11-6 record

I was higher on the Hawks than most, but seeing them tied for second in the Eastern Conference ahead of Friday's game vs Boston is a bit surprising.

It has not been a dominant start to the year, they were 3-4 at one point and have some counfounding losses to the Pelicans and Bulls, but they have a solid point differential and net rating, while beating some quality teams, like the Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons, and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Can they sustain this? They have games against the Celtics, Knicks, Heat, and Pacers over the next four games, so we might find out.

Potential to add a star

I talked about the young talent on this team, but it feels like the Hawks are one big move away from becoming real contenders. Who that will be I am not sure of, but having a front office that sets you up in the position to make that move is something to be thankful for. Atlanta has a number of expiring contracts and multiple first round picks they can move in a trade if the right opportunity presents itself.

Even if the Hawks don't trade those contracts, they could let them expire and have a lot of cap space to work with next summer. It does not guarantee a team anything, but they are in a better position than a number of franchises across the NBA.