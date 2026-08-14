Identifying The Toughest and Weakest Stretches Of The Atlanta Hawks' 2026-27 Schedule

The NBA schedule isn't quite a war of attrition like the MLB is, but it's never easy to play 82 games of high-quality basketball. There are going to be stretches where the Atlanta Hawks look like one of the best teams in basketball, and also stretches where they drop four of their last five games.

Obviously, it's tough to predict which teams are going to be tough for Atlanta to handle. Factors like travel and roster health play almost as significant a role as the actual scheme/adjustments the Hawks are making on the floor. Nevertheless, last season's performance showed that the Hawks are generally capable of being on the floor with anyone, but lack the high-end talent to consistently beat championship contenders.

With that in mind, here are the stretches of the upcoming NBA schedule that could define Atlanta's season, whether they project to be easy or difficult.

First Ten Games - Hard

Mar 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) handles the ball against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atlanta is fortunate to start their season off with a reasonably challenging slate of games. They're playing the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets on the road, both of whom either stayed the same or got worse during this offseason. However, they were both playoff or play-in teams last season, and they're very familiar with Atlanta.

Taking on the Rockets at home for their home opener might be a challenge because the Rockets have played Atlanta very well - they've won four straight against the Hawks, and they play them in consecutive games. That's followed by a back-to-back against a Cavaliers team that is coming off an ECF berth and a Heat team that just added Giannis Antetokounmpo.

There are some softer matchups with a four-game stretch against New Orleans, Indiana, and two games against the Wizards. Nevertheless, playing seven teams who could conceivably threaten for the play-in at worst in a ten-game slate is going to test the Hawks' mettle early.

Holiday Slate - Easy

Feb 11, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) back on defense against Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fortunately, the Hawks are getting a pretty easy collection of games right around the winter holidays. They aren't playing on Christmas, but they get to play a Hornets team that has either coalesced around Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller or completely slid back into the basement of the NBA.

They do have a tough game in San Antonio, but it's followed by three straight games against the Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, and Dallas Mavericks. None of these three teams are projected to be anything above the 10th seed; both Chicago and Milwaukee are probably in contention for one of the five worst records in the NBA.

They'll pivot from that to play the 76ers on January 4th, which should be a very difficult matchup on paper. However, playing Philadelphia isn't like playing a true contender in the regular season because they'll be carefully managing the minutes of LeBron James and Joel Embiid to give them the best chance of playing in the postseason.

There's a decent chance that neither plays against the Hawks in that game, which would make the game significantly easier.

January Schedule - Hard

Apr 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, the rest of January is projected to be pretty tough for the Hawks. They're playing the Cavs on January 13th and follow that game up with matchups against the Golden State Warriors, 76ers, Blazers, Knicks, Heat, and Detroit. That's eight straight games against teams that could make the playoffs outright this season, and they'll see a variety of different types of teams.

The back-to-back against the Knicks and the Heat should be particularly tough. At this point in the season, New York will likely have shaken off the rust/fatigue that comes with playing a ton of games during the past season and start rounding into contention form again. The Heat will also have had tons of time to figure out the Giannis-Bam combination on offense and identify the best starting backcourt.

Post Trade Deadline - Easy

Mar 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) dribbles guarded by Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson (45) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fortunately, February and March are projected to be pretty easy months for the Hawks. Just like last season, they can use the back half of their schedule to make up ground on some of the teams higher than them in the standings, and they'll have plenty of opportunities to do so. Their first two games after the trade deadline on February 6th are against the Nuggets and Heat, which is a tough draw for a back-to-back.

However, they then get soft matchups against the Pelicans, Suns, Kings, and the Raptors right before the All-Star break. Since Kawhi Leonard and Scottie Barnes will probably be playing in the All-Star Game, there's very little reason to play them and risk an injury. That's followed by an easy game against the Nets before the break starts.

After a week off, they're on the road for three games against the Bulls, Raptors, and Magic. None of those teams should be an overwhelmingly difficult matchup for the Hawks. They'll then come back home to play the Bulls and Grizzlies, who will be trying hard because they're getting development time for their rookies.

Ultimately, there are a lot of winnable games in that five -game stretch, and the rest of the month is even better. Their West road trip is pretty easy - they've got tough games in Los Angeles and Golden State, but the rest of those teams don't project to be very scary this season.

Closing out March with a tune-up game against the LA Clippers heading into a small slate of April games is pretty advantageous for a Hawks team that will probably be peaking heading into the postseason.