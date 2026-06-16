Latest Walker Kessler News Provides Atlanta a Potential Path To Pull Him Out of Utah

The Atlanta Hawks enter the offseason with a huge need at the center position, even with Onyeka Okongwu on the roster. Okongwu is, in fact, the only center on the roster heading into the summer, and as the playoff series against the Knicks showed, the Hawks have a size problem on the interior even with a player as good as Okongwu.

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler is one of the top rim protectors and rebounders in the league and should be in line for a big payday this offseason, from Utah or from someone else. Kessler is a restricted free agent this summer, and while it has long been assumed that he was going to get a new contract from the Jazz, it might not be so simple, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick:

"Kessler, the 24-year-old who was taken 22nd overall out of Auburn by the Memphis Grizzlies before his rights were traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves and eventually the Jazz in 2022, was already known to be frustrated by Utah’s choice not to offer him an extension last summer. And now, with the Jazz choosing to leverage the realities of restricted free agency against him as a way to minimize his market, sources say he is strongly considering the prospect of a basketball future outside Utah."

Now, there are a lot of layers that go along with this, but if Kessler is truly frustrated with the Jazz and would consider signing an offer sheet from another team, the Hawks should absolutely be interested in trying to pry him out of Utah.

But it is not quite that simple.

Can the Hawks get Kessler?

Jan 7, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) shoots the ball over Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Because he is a restricted free agent and not an unrestricted free agent, the Hawks cannot simply sign him away from Utah.

What they can try to do is sign him to a big enough offer sheet that they decline to match and let him sign with the Hawks. That also brings its complications.

While Kessler only played five games last season, he averaged 11.1 PPG, 12.2 RPG, and 2.4 BPG in 2024-2025. He is an elite offensive rebounder and rim protector and would be a great complement to Okongwu and give the Hawks one of the best 1-2 center combos in the NBA. The type of player that Kessler is is the kind of archetype that teams are looking for to slow down Spurs center Victor Wembanyama.

Which is one of the reasons that it is hard to envision Utah letting him walk.

Not only is Kessler a coveted type of player around the league, but he is the kind of player that would be an elite fit next to Jaren Jackson Jr, who the Jazz just acquired at the trade deadline this past February. Jackson Jr is not a strong rebounder and Kessler would be a great complement to him.

Could the Hawks present him with a big enough offer sheet that Utah is not willing to match? That is certainly a possibility, but what would the Hawks financial flexibility look like after a deal like that? Kessler is a very good player who could elevate the Hawks, but he alone is not going to elevate them to championship contention and a big enough offer sheet might cost the Hawks an opportunity to re-sign both CJ McCollum and Jonathan Kuminga, which would hurt their depth.

This lastest news makes the Kessler situation one worth monitoring, but I still would lean heavily towards the Jazz retaining him and working out a deal so that they can contend next season, which is what both teams want to do.