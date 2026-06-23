LIVE Atlanta Hawks NBA Draft Tracker: Every Pick, Trade and Instant Grade

The NBA Draft is here and it's time to see what the Atlanta Hawks do with their two first-round picks. As of now, they have the No. 8 and No. 23 pick in the first round.

Follow the live pick tracker below to get updated picks and instant grades as teams makes their selections today!

1. Washington Wizards -

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2. Utah Jazz -

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3. Memphis Grizzlies -

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4. Chicago Bulls -

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5. Los Angeles Clippers -

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6. Brooklyn Nets

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7. Sacramento Kings -

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8. Atlanta Hawks -

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9. Dallas Mavericks -

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10. Milwaukee Bucks -

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11. Golden State Warriors -

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12. Oklahoma City Thunder -

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13. Milwaukee Bucks -

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14. Charlotte Hornets -

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15. Chicago Bulls -

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16. Memphis Grizzlies -

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17. Oklahoma City Thunder -

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18. Charlotte Hornets -

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19. Toronto Raptors -

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20. San Antonio Spurs -

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21. Detroit Pistons -

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22. Philadelphia 76ers -

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23. Atlanta Hawks -

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24. New York Knicks -

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25. Los Angeles Lakers -

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26. Denver Nuggets -

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27. Boston Celtics -

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28. Brooklyn Nets -

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29. Cleveland Cavaliers -

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30. Dallas Mavericks -

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