LIVE Atlanta Hawks NBA Draft Tracker: Every Pick, Trade and Instant Grade
The NBA Draft is here and it's time to see what the Atlanta Hawks do with their two first-round picks. As of now, they have the No. 8 and No. 23 pick in the first round.
Follow the live pick tracker below to get updated picks and instant grades as teams makes their selections today!
1. Washington Wizards -
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2. Utah Jazz -
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3. Memphis Grizzlies -
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4. Chicago Bulls -
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5. Los Angeles Clippers -
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6. Brooklyn Nets
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7. Sacramento Kings -
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8. Atlanta Hawks -
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9. Dallas Mavericks -
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10. Milwaukee Bucks -
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11. Golden State Warriors -
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12. Oklahoma City Thunder -
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13. Milwaukee Bucks -
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14. Charlotte Hornets -
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15. Chicago Bulls -
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16. Memphis Grizzlies -
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17. Oklahoma City Thunder -
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18. Charlotte Hornets -
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19. Toronto Raptors -
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20. San Antonio Spurs -
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21. Detroit Pistons -
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22. Philadelphia 76ers -
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23. Atlanta Hawks -
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24. New York Knicks -
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25. Los Angeles Lakers -
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26. Denver Nuggets -
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27. Boston Celtics -
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28. Brooklyn Nets -
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29. Cleveland Cavaliers -
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30. Dallas Mavericks -
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Rohan Raman has been covering the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since June 2024. He has been a contributor to Georgia Tech Athletics for On SI since May 2022 and enjoys providing thoughtful analysis of football, basketball and baseball at the collegiate and professional level.