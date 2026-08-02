Every Move the Atlanta Hawks Made This Offseason: Signings, Trades, Departures

It has been a very active offseason for the Atlanta Hawks, even if they have not made a blockbuster trade, like many other teams in the Eastern Conference have done this summer.

Onsi Saleh and the rest of the Hawks front office preached a patient approach and they stuck to that. Atlanta made three draft picks, held onto future picks, and created the kind of flexibility and optionality to make a potential monster move either during the season or next summer.

While there are still some moves the Hawks have to make (they are currently in a roster crunch with 17 players), here is a recap of what Atlanta has done this offseason.

Draft Picks

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the eighth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Houston guard Kingston Flemings after he was selected by the Atlanta Hawks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kingston Flemings (R1, P8)- The Hawks stayed put at No. 8 instead of trading the pick for a star player and they hope that they drafted their point guard of the future. Flemings displayed a great feel for the offense during Summer League, keeping turnovers low and showing off his shot creation ability. The shooting needs to improve, but Flemings is going to play a role on the Hawks this season.

Zuby Ejiofor (R1, P23)- Ejiofor was a bit of a surprise pick on draft night, but he had a fantastic summer league. He guarded all five positions well, rebounded well, and was a deterrent at the rim. He should be able to compete for a rotation role this year, but could spend time in College Park developing in the G-League.

Henri Veesaar (R2, P52)- Veesaar was considered the steal of the draft after falling to the No. 52 overall pick. He was considered a borderline first-round talent coming into the draft, but the Hawks scooped him up, and I think he is in for a developmental year, with upside for future seasons.

Signings

Mar 14, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Jock Landale (31) shoots against the Milwaukee Bucks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CJ McCollum (One-Year, $21 million)- This felt like a no-brainer, and even if McCollum's age starts to catch up with him and he is not as effective as he was down the stretch of last season, he can be used in a potential trade as a large salary on an expiring contract. McCollum will be a starter yet again for this team and provide veteran leadership, as well as shot-making ability in the halfcourt.

Jock Landale (One-Year, $14 million)- Landale thrived with the Hawks after being acquired at the trade deadline and while he might have gotten a slight overpay on his contract, it is for one year. If he plays to the level he did after the dealine, this should be a fine deal.

Trades

May 24, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) drives the ball while defended by San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) in the fourth quarter during game four of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aaron Wiggins (traded two second-round picks to OKC)- Wiggins was the first Hawks acquisition via trade this offseason, and Atlanta is getting a very good player who is on one of the best contracts in the NBA. Wiggins is going to give Atlanta more lineup versatility and a good defender, as well as a solid shooter.

Devin Carter (acquired from Sacramento, along with a second round pick)- Carter is an interesting flier for the Hawks to take. A former lottery pick, Carter battled injuries and could never find his footing on offense during his time with the Kings. He has flashed real defensive ability though and that could get him on the court.

Luguentz Dort (acquired from OKC in a three-team deal)- Dort was acquired two weeks ago from the Thunder, and he gives the Hawks another elite perimeter defender who has been able to shoot the three-ball well in the past. Dort is also another big, expiring contract Atlanta can dangle if necessary in a big move to come later.

Ryan Nembhard (acquired from Mavericks in three-team deal)- In the same deal that saw Atlanta acquired Dort, they also got Nembhard, who had a pretty solid rookie season considering that he was an undersized, undrafted player. This was a worthwhile gamble for Atlanta, even if he is nothing more than a third guard on the team.

Other

Mar 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (18) shoots before a game against the Boston Celtics at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mouhamed Gueye (picked up $2.4 million team option)- Gueye caught an unlucky break with a recent foot injury that could keep him out past the start of the regular season, but picking up his option was another no-brainer decision, as Gueye has improved each season and has elite defensive skill.

Buddy Hield (Hawks guaranteed his contract for the season at $9.6 million)- This was the most puzzling move the Hawks made this offseason. Most assumed that Hield would either be waived or traded before his guaranteed date, but that date came and went and Hield remained a Hawk. He is still a trade candidate for the Hawks, especially since he was not in the rotation after being acquired from Golden State and the team has gotten deeper this offseason.

Departures

Apr 28, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) warms up before game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zaccharie Risacher (traded to Dallas)- The former No. 1 pick saw his time with Atlanta come to an end this summer when he was sent to the Mavericks in the three-team deal that saw Lu Dort and Ryan Nembhard come to the Hawks.

Gabe Vincent- Vincent was an unrestricted free agent this summer and remains un-signed and is very unlikely to return to Atlanta.

Christian Koloko- Koloko was a two-way contract with the Hawks last season and has signed a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Tony Bradley- Bradley was signed to a deal near the end of the season and is still an unrestricted free agent who is not likely to return to the Hawks.

Jonathan Kuminga is currently the big name in unrestricted free agency, but a return to Atlanta has not been ruled out yet. The Lakers, Cavaliers, Clippers, Bucks, and, most recently, the Timberwolves have been reported as teams that hold interest in signing him or acquiring him via sign-and-trade.