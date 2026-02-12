3 Things the Atlanta Hawks Must Accomplish After The All-Star Break

After having some momentum just ahead of the trade deadline, the Hawks have lost three in a row heading into the All-Star break. Atlanta sits at 10th in the Eastern Conference and are 26-30 heading into the latter part of the season.

With the All-Star break here, what are three things the Hawks need to accomplish after the break?

1. Continue to evaluate the young players

Feb 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) shoots against the Charlotte Hornets in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Hawks have essentially punted on the season from a competitive standpoint and their moves at the trade deadline showed that. They ended getting worse after the trades they made, unless Jonathan Kuminga does something unexpected over the next 26 games.

Atlanta is building for the future, but how does each player fit on this team beyond this season? Jalen Johnson is now the face of the franchise, Nickeil Alexander-Walker has had a career season, and while his shooting has leveled off, Dyson Daniels is still a premier perimeter defender who has upgraded his passing.

The Hawks need to be getting good evaluations on everyone else though. Is Onyeka Okogwu the starter for the future or does this season show he needs to be the 1B to a strong starting center instead of the main option? Zaccharie Risacher has had a disappointing season, but will Quin Snyder finally give him more minutes down the stretch?

Kuminga is going to be under the spotlight down the stretch of this season due to him having a player option for next season. Do the Hawks think he is part of the future? Do they pick up the option and trade him? Do they decline the option all together?

Rookie Asa Newell is someone who could get more run towards the end of the season and the Hawks need to see if Corey Kispert is a real member of this team for next season or if they need to try and move off him this summer.

This is a team that has talent, but they need to continue to evaluate it over the next part of the season.

2. Joanthan Kuminga debut

Kuuminga has yet to play since being traded to Atlanta, but he could make his debut after the break.

This season, Kuminga is averaging 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 23.8 minutes. In 13 starts, he is averaging 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 28.4 minutes of play. He has netted 10-or-more points 11 times this season, including recording season highs of 25 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Memphis on Oct. 27.

The No. 7 overall pick by the Warriors in 2021, Kuminga has appeared in 278 career games (97 starts), averaging 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 22.1 minutes (.503 FG%). In 2024-25, he was one of only five players in the NBA to post multiple 30-point games off the bench. The 6-7 forward has seen action in 34 career playoff games (four starts), owning averages of 7.0 points and 1.6 rebounds in 11.4 minutes, winning an NBA title in 2022.

3. Make the Playoffs

This seems far fetched right now, but the Hawks should still make the play-in and potentially the playoffs.

While there is no miracle run coming for the Hawks, getting this group playoff experience should be a must. Seeing Johnson, Risacher, Daniels, and the rest of the team get post season experience could be pivotal for the future of this group.

