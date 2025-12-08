Are the Hawks a Team That Giannis Antetokounmpo Would Force His Way To?

The Atlanta Hawks are 14-11 and just wrapped up a very challenging portion of their schedule. Atlanta has played 15 road games already this season and just had a week when they had multiple back-to-backs. The Hawks don't have a game until Friday and are going to take advantage of this nice break that they have. It is possible that there is another injury update on Trae Young later this week and that could be a big boost for this team.

While the focus in the NBA is on the games being played, there is a secondary storyline that has been talked about since the offseason.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has had conversations with the organization about whether his best fit is staying with the team or being traded elsewhere. Bucks head coach Doc Rivers refuted those reports before Milwaukee's game vs the Pistons last week.

During the game, Antetokounmpo suffered a non-contact injury and left the game and the Bucks said that it was a right calf strain. Today, Charania reports that Antetokounmpo is going to be sidelined for approximately 2-4 weeks with the injury.

Currently, the Bucks are in 10th place in the Eastern Conference and have a 10-15 record. They started the year outperforming expectations, but with their superstar sidelined for possibly a month, this team might take a turn for the worse.

While Antetokounmpo has not officially requested a trade, teams are already keeping a close eye on the situation. If/when he does, will it be an open market for other teams or will Antetokounmpo pick a team that he wants to go to and make a trade happen? I tend to think that it will be the latter.

Would the Hawks be one of those teams?

Mar 30, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket during the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

In a new report from NBA insiders Jake Fischer and Marc Stein, they hinted at how Giannis might be able to dictate where he goes:

"Another common belief circulating among league executives:

Wherever Antetokounmpo begins the 2026-27 season, it must be with a team that he believes is capable of competing for a championship.

That's why many of the same execs believe that Antetokounmpo — if a trade process actually commences for real — will have a strong say in dictating where he ends up. Irresistible as it is to dream up trades that land No. 34 with your favorite team, interested suitors are more likely than not to abandon their pursuits without an assurance that Antetokounmpo will extend his contract beyond the 2026-27 season."

While the Hawks would arguably have the best assets to offer Milwaukee, if Giannis does not want to be in Atlanta, is it even worth trading for him?

I believe ideally that if Atlanta did want to trade for Antetokounmpo, they would want to have Young, Jalen Johnson, and Antetokounmpo on the team to try and compete for a championship. That trio would give Atlanta a real chance to win what appears to be a wide open Eastern Conference.

Aside from the Knicks though, there has been no other destination that has been reported on that Antetokounmpo would want to go to.

I think the Hawks could offer him a lot of talent and a chance to play with some of the league's best young players in the NBA, like Johnson, but until there is more clarity on what he wants to do and where he wants to be, it is just a waiting game.