Hawks Injury Report For Tomorrow's Matchup vs Brooklyn Includes Two Key Contributors

The Atlant Hawks won their seventh straight game last night when they defeated the Dallas Mavericks and they continue their homestand tomorrow night when they face the Brooklyn Nets.

For that game tomorrow, the Hawks might be down a couple of key players. Jonathan Kuminga (left knee bone bruise) remains questionable, but the new addition to the injury report was Dyson Daniels, who is questionable for tomorrow's game with a left great toe sprain

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow's game vs. Brooklyn:



Dyson Daniels (left great toe sprain): Questionable

Jonathan Kuminga (left knee bone bruise): Questionable

Kuminga has not played since a March 1st victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Hawks are 3-0 in the games he plays.

Daniels being out would be far more problematic, even though the Nets injury report is length. Daniels is one of the most valuable members of the Hawks for his perimeter defense and his ability to run the offense at a high level. If he does not play tomorrow, I would expect that Zaccharie Risacher may enter the starting lineup alongside CJ McCollum, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. It likely means more minutes for Gabe Vincent as well if Daniels is unable to go.

For Brooklyn, Michael Porter Jr, Day'Ron Sharpe, Egor Demin, and Nolan Traore are all out while Zaire Williams is questionable.

During Atlanta's seven-game winning streak, Dyson Daniels is averaging 11.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 2.6 steals in 31.6 minutes, totaling over 80 points (81), 50 rebounds (54), and 50 assists (50). Over those seven games, Daniels has committed just four turnovers. He is the first player in the NBA since 1977-78 (when the league began tracking invidivual turnovers) to tally 80+ points, 50+ rebounds, 50+ assists and fewer than five turnovers over a seven-game span, per Elias Sports. He is a +135 over those seven victories (beginning 2/22), tied with Victor Wembanyama for the highest +/- amongst all players in the NBA over that time.

In Atlanta's win over Dallas on 3/10, Daniels notched 14 points on 6-11 shooting from the floor, seven rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in 36 minutes of play. He owns seven point/assist double-doubles this season, with two coming in the last five games. So far this season, the Australia native has dished out 382 helpers, the most total assists in a single season in his career, to 112 turnovers. He is the only player in the NBA this season to have 380+ assists and fewer than 120 turnovers.

The Hawks face the Nets tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena.