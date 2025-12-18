Atlanta Hawks Announce Plans For Their Annual Holiday Game Fueled By Georgia Natural Gas

The Atlanta Hawks have announced the plans of their annual Holiday Game fueled by Georgia Natural Gas, the team’s official natural gas provider, on Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m. during the team’s game against the Chicago Bulls. The evening will showcase a variety of holiday-themed activations, including festive music, family-friendly entertainment and appearances from Santa and other seasonal characters.

“Our annual Holiday Game fueled by Georgia Natural Gas will highlight the spirit of the holidays and create memorable experiences for fans and families across Atlanta. We look forward to spreading the joy of the season both on and off the court again this year,” said Andrew Saltzman, Hawks President of Business Enterprise and Chief Commercial Officer.

In addition to a lineup of festive in-arena entertainment, all fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition red and white holiday beanie courtesy of Georgia Natural Gas. Each beanie will be shipped to the arena in a compostable bag and sustainably disposed of, in collaboration with Georgia Natural Gas, reflecting a broader commitment to reducing waste and fostering a greener future.

“Atlanta Hawks fans are some of the most passionate and dedicated fans in the NBA, and the Holiday Game is a great tradition that brings even more excitement to their holiday season,” said Aimee Henderson, Director of Retail Mass Markets for Georgia Natural Gas. “We’re thrilled that our partnership with the Hawks gives us an opportunity to be a part of it while spreading warmth and holiday cheer to our community in a more sustainable way.”

Holiday programming will continue throughout the game with enhanced in-game elements, including themed video features, seasonal greetings from Hawks players, live holiday carolers on the concourse and special performances from the Hawks Entertainment Team.

At halftime, children from the Arthur M. Blank Family Youth YMCA will take part in a special on-court toy giveaway with an array of gifts displayed at center court. Participants will collect as many items as possible, creating a joyful moment that celebrates the spirit of giving. All remaining toys will be donated to the Atlanta Mission to support families in need during the holiday season.

The game will also feature a selection of festive food and beverage offerings for fans to purchase throughout the concourse, including the State Farm Holiday Plate featuring beef wellington and seasonal sides, an eggnog milkshake topped with nutmeg-dusted whipped cream and a candy cane, and an eggnog martini finished with a swirl of nutmeg-dusted whipped cream.

More Atlanta Hawks News: