Philadelphia 76ers Announce The Final Playing Status For Joel Embiid For Tonight's Game vs Atlanta

The Hawks would love to forget Friday's embarrassing loss to the Detroit Pistons.

After an entertaining first quarter, Atlanta was dominated over the final three quarters and ended up losing by 27 points to the top team in the Eastern Conference. They are hoping for a quick bounce back today at home vs Philadelphia.

Earlier in the day, the 76ers ruled out point guard Tyrese Maxey, but still listed center Joel Embiid as questionable. They have just revealed his final playing status for tonight's game. Embiid is available to play tonight for Philadelphia.

Joel Embiid is AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. the Hawks — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) December 14, 2025

Deeper look at Atlanta

Dec 6, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Vit Krejci (27) shoots the ball as Washington Wizards guard Malaki Branham (8) looks on in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

When previewing the game this morning, our own Rohan Raman took a deeper look at the Hawks' advanced numbers today:

"Atlanta's offense has been surprisingly solid without Trae Young, but the Pistons game was a poor showing. The Hawks are 12th in points, 10th in FG%, 10th in 3P%, 17th in FT%, 25th in rebounds (24th in OREB, 22nd in DREB), 1st in assists, and 18th in turnovers per game. They're 16th in offensive rating this year.

On a per-game basis, the Hawks' defense rank 21st in points allowed, 18th in FG% allowed, 9th in 3P% allowed, 23rd in rebounds allowed, 4th in steals, and 12th in blocks. They're 14th in defensive rating on the year, which puts them in a slightly above-average tier despite their recent run of poor performance on end.

Philadelphia is still figuring out how their offense operates when everyone is healthy, but Tyrese Maxey is always dangerous and they quietly have a reasonably deep roster. They're 16th in points, 24th in FG%, 17th in 3P%, 6th in FT%, 9th in rebounds (10th in OREB, 9th in DREB), 20th in assists, and 11th in turnovers per game. They're 15th in offensive rating this season.

After a difficult night against a tough Detroit defense, the matchup gets slightly easier against the 76ers. Even so, they've been playing good defense as of late - albeit against poor competition. They are 12th in points allowed, 8th in FG% allowed, 8th in 3P% allowed, 21st in rebounds allowed, 19th in steals, and 2nd in blocks. They're 9th in defensive rating, so this would be the second straight game for the Hawks against a top-ten defense by defensive rating."

Because they are at home and will have the best player on the floor, I like the Hawks to win this game. Quentin Grimes is someone who has given the Hawks trouble before, and rookie VJ Edgecombe has had a great start to his career. Still, I like Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu to lead the Hawks to a win today at home.

