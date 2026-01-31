Atlanta Hawks Announce The Final Playing Status For Jalen Johnson and Zaccharie Risacher for Tonight's Game

After their four game winning streak ended on Thursaday night, the Atlanta Hawks are looking to start a new one tonight on the road in Indiana.

While the Hawks had already ruled out Onyeka Okongwu and Kristaps Porzinigs ahead of tonight's game, both Jalen Johnson and Zaccharie Rischer were questionable and the Hawks have just announced their playing status for tonight's game.

Both players are available for tonight's game and this will be the first time Risacher has seen the court since a January 7th game vs the Pelicans.

An @emoryhealthcare injury update:



Jalen Johnson (left calf tightness): Available

Zaccharie Risacher (left knee, bone contusion): Available



Vit Krejci (left ankle sprain): Out https://t.co/i8U4r3LAiv — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 31, 2026

Saturday's meeting between Atlanta and Indiana marks the third and final time these two teams will meet during the 2025-26 campaign . The Hawks enter the game having won four straight games against the Pacers. In the first two meetings this season between Atlanta and Indiana, the Hawks are averaging 130.0 points, 50.5 rebounds, 32.5 assists, and 10.5 steals. In his two games against Indiana this season, Dyson Daniels is averaging 20.0 points on .643% from the field, 7.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 2.0 steals in 36.1 minutes of action.

Through Atlanta's first 50 games of the 2025-26 season, the team has handed out 1,539 total assists, the fifth-most total assists through the first 50 games of a season in NBA history, trailing the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors (1,562), 1982-83 Los Angeles Lakers (1,558), 2024-25 Denver Nuggets (1,550) and the 1978-79 Milwaukee Bucks (1,541). Of those four teams, the Hawks' 732 total turnovers are the second-fewest behind the 2024-25 Denver Nuggets (714).

In the Hawks' most recent outing on 1/29 against the Houston Rockets, CJ McCollum netted a team-best 23 points, in addition to five rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes off the bench. McCollum has come off the bench in nine of his 10 games as a Hawk, averaging 18.8 points as a reserve (.417 FG%, .375 3FG%). His 18.8 points as a member of Atlanta's second unit are the second-most amongst all reserves in the NBA since 1/11 and the most by an Eastern Conference reserve. In his most recent outing against Indiana on 1/26, McCollum led all bench scoring with 23 points on 9-15 shooting from the field, in addition to a 5-7 clip from deep, eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and one block in 28 minutes of action.

Dyson Daniels enters Sautrday's game averaging career highs in rebounds per game (6.6) and assists per game (6.3). He's pulled down five-or-more rebounds in a career-long 20 straight games, tied for the ninth-longest active such rebound streak in the NBA this season and the longest active such streak by a guard

Against Houston, Daniels grabbed six rebounds, including four offensive, dishing out a team-best seven assists and swiping a game-high tying three steals, in addition to four points in 31 minutes ... Daniels has handed out 302 assists this season, the second-most assists in a single season in his career, while committing 97 turnovers. He is the only player in the NBA this season to have 300+ assists and fewer than 100 turnovers.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is coming off of his 27th 20-point performance of the season on 1/29, finishing with 20 points, five rebounds, and one assist in 35 minutes of action. Alexander-Walker, who connected on his 500th career free throw in the game, is averaging a career-high .882% from the charity stripe this season. In the month of January alone, NAW is shooting .945% from the line, the fourth-best clip in the league this month (52-55 FTM). He buried three triples against Houston, extending his made three-pointer streak to a career-best 41 straight games, the sixth-longest such streak in franchise history and one away from tying Mookie Blaylock (42, 3/26/96-1/11/97) for the fifth-longest such streak in club history.

