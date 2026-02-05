How the Atlanta Hawks can still fix their biggest hole via trade

The NBA Trade Deadline is nearly here.

We are one day away from the bell ringing and then trades being put on hold until the summer. There have been a flurry of transactions in the league this week and things could get wilder as the deadline comes in.

As we near the trade deadline, the Hawks' biggest hole is still at the center position, even after acquiring Jock Landale from the Jazz today. Atlanta is one of the worst rebounding teams in the NBA and allows teams to attack the paint at a high rate. The big offseason acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis has not worked out like Atlanta had hoped due to his inability to be available. Not only that, but the Hawks' third center, N'Faly Dante, tore his ACL this season.

While there is no move out there that could make the Hawks real contenders in the Eastern Conference, they could fill this hole in the short term and perhaps the long term if they make a smart move.

If the Hawks want to fill their hole at center, what are some options?

Who is out there?

Jarrett Allen is not someone that I have mentioned on here much, but according to Sam Amick at The Athletic, Cleveland is shopping around Allen in search of a deal:

"While Cleveland has won eight of its last 10 games — nothing to sneeze at, to be sure — the fact remains that the Cavs hovered around the .500 mark (22-19) when the halfway point of the season hit. Their second-apron status has been well chronicled, but league sources say they’ve explored ways of trading the contract of big man Jarrett Allen ($90.7 million combined in the next three seasons) as a way of unlocking much bigger possibilities."

If Allen is indeed available, there is no realistic candidate on the trade market that I think would fit the Hawks more. He is an excellent rebounder and rim protector and is under the age of 30. He would be the perfect pairing with Onyeka Okongwu and give the Hawks a formidable duo at center. The biggest holdback for a deal for Allen would be that his contract jumps up to $28 million next season, $30 million in 2027-2028, and $32 million in 2028-2029.

There have not been any reports connecting Atlanta to Brooklyn's Day'Ron Sharpe, but he is someone who should be pursued by the Hawks.

If Brooklyn does not think Sharpe is in their long-term plans, even though he has a team option for next season, they could look to move him if the right offer is there. The Hawks should be one of the teams interested, as he would solve a big weakness on the Hawks while being on a cheap contract for next season, not to mention he is still a young player.

This season, Sharpe is averaging 8.0 PPG and 6.5 RPG in 18.2 minutes per game. His team is a much better rebounding team with him on the floor, as the Nets are +4.7 ORB% (90th percentile) per Cleaning The Glass. The past two seasons, Sharpe has been a really strong defender, though that has not necessarily been the case.

There are other, cheaper options for the Hawks to pursue as well. Goga Bitadze, Nick Richards, Andre Drummond, and Daniels Gafford are names that have been floated around and all could be attainable. If the Hawks want to make the playoffs and be a tough out, they have to fill this hole at center and find the right pairing with Onyeka Okongwu and Landale.

