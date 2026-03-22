Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Provides Latest Update On Jalen Johnson

While the 11-game winning streak ended on Friday night against the Rockets, the Hawks got a quick bounce back victory on Saturday against Golden State and they did it without their star player, Jalen Johnson. While Golden State has been one of the worst teams in the NBA since Stephen Curry was injured, but the win was impressive nonetheless.

Atlanta is going to welcome Memphis to town tomorrow night and ahead of that game, the Hawks have released their injury report, which included an update on Johnson and his status for the game.

Johnson is going to be questionable for this game due to left shoulder inflammation. He is the only player on the Hawks injury report.

Ja Morant, Scotty Pippen Jr., Jahmai Mashack, Zach Edey, Cedric Coward, Brandon Clarke, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Santi Aldama are all listed as out for tomorrow while Cam Spencer is doubtful and Taj Gibson is questionable.

If Johnson is unable to go, Mouhamed Gueye could be in line to get another start. He finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds on 4-4 shooting from three, one of his best career games. Keep an eye on Johnson's status heading into tomorrow's game.

Hawks Looking for Win No. 40

In Atlanta's most recent outing, a 126-110 win over the Golden State Warriors on 3/21 inside State Farm Arena, the Hawks tallied a season-high 38 points off of 21 Golden State turnovers. In 15 games since the All-Star break, the Hawks are averaging 23.0 points off turnovers, the most amongst all teams in the league over that time.

Dyson Daniels is coming off of a career-high tying 28 points on 12-17 shooting from the floor, including a 2-5 clip from deep and 2-2 from the free throw line, in addition to seven rebounds, six assists and four steals in 32 minutes of play in Atlanta's win over Golden State. Daniels, also known as the Great Barrier Thief, owns 38 career games with four-or-more steals, with 33 of his 38 such games coming since joining the Hawks.

Over the past two seasons, Daniels owns the most games with 4+ steals amongst all players in the league and 15 more than the next closest player (Tyrese Maxey: 18). He's swiped 130 total steals so far this season, the most amongst all Eastern Conference players and second-most in the NBA, trailing only Cason Wallace.

Daniels is shooting .578% on two-point field goals this season, the highest clip from two in a single season in his career, on 8.0 attempts per game, per NBA.com/Stats. For all guards who have played in at least 50 games this season, Daniels' .578% clip from two-point territory is the second-highest, trailing only Shai Gilgeous Alexander-Walker (min. 8.0 FGA). Over his past four games, the Australia native is averaging 16.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.3 steals, shooting .636% from the field (28-44 FGM) and .684% on two-point shots (26-38 FGM).