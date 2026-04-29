Atlanta Hawks Release Their Official Injury Report Ahead of Game Six vs Knicks

The Atlanta Hawks are gearing up for a must win game vs the New York Knicks tomorrow night, but they are not going to be getting any surprise reinforcements. While the re-evaluation period for backup center Jock Landale is nearing, it won't be in time for Atlanta in their elimination game vs the Knicks. Landale remains out for tomorrow's game and he has been out since injuring his ankle in a regular season win over the Orlando Magic.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. New York:



Jock Landale (right high ankle sprain): Out pic.twitter.com/SEXXUCeA1l — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 29, 2026

With Landale out, you can expect more backup center minutes between Mo Gueye or Tony Bradley. Those minutes have not gone well for the Hawks so far, but with Landale still out, there is not going to be another option for Atlanta.

Knicks guard Josh Hart is listed as questionable for Game 6 due to lower back contusion.

Must Win Game

In the NBA, especially the regular season, it is hard to call a game a must win, but tomorrow that is the case. If the Hawks can't find a way to beat the Knicks and force a game seven, then the season is over and the offseason is going to begin in earnest.

Atlanta enters Thursday's contest against the Knicks owning a 16-16 all-time record in Game 6.

In Game 5 at New York, Jalen Johnson finished with 18 points on 7-15 shooting from the field, in addition to a team-best 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 35 minutes. He has posted 15+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ assists in two games so far this postseason, one of only four players in the league to have multiple such games during the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

He is the first Hawk to have multiple such games during the playoffs since Paul Millsap in 2016-17 (also two). Through five games, the 2026 NBA All-Star is averaging 19.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.0 steals in 36.2 minutes, one of six players averaging at least 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.0 helpers and 1.0 theft during the postseason.

It was hard to make a case for a bright spot last night, but I thought Dyson Daniels played the best game of any player who played.

Dyson Daniels netted a playoff career-high 17 points on 7-11 shooting from the field, in addition to a 2-4 clip from deep, two rebounds, and five assists in 25 minutes at New York on 4/28. Through five games, Daniels has totaled 41 points, 37 rebounds, 30 assists, and 10 steals, becoming just the third Hawk since at least 1982-83 to secure 40+ points, 35+ rebounds, 30+ assists, and 10+ steals over a five-game playoff span. Daniels' 37 rebounds are the second-most amongst all guards in the 2026 Playoffs.