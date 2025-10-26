Atlanta Hawks Injury Report vs The Chicago Bulls: Who's In And Who's Out?
The 1-2 Atlanta Hawks are going to be hitting the road tomorrow to start a road trip and the first game on the schedule is in Chicago against the Bulls. The Bulls are 2-0 this season, with big wins over Detroit and Orlando already this season.
Ahead of tomorrow's game vs the Bulls, Atlanta has released its injury report.
Jalen Johnson (right ankle sprain) is questionable.
Kristaps Porzingis (flu-like symptoms) is questionable.
Zaccharie Risacher (right ankle sprain) is questionable.
Improvements on the way?
While the Hawks are 1-2, there are some bright spots as well as things to work on.
During the preseason and in the first game of the regular season, Atlanta stuck to their rotation of Johnson, Porzingis, and Onyeka Okongwu in the frontcourt and third year forward Mouhamed Gueye did not see many minutes. With the injuries over the past couple of nights, Gueye has had to play a major role and has been awesome at doing so.
In the win over Orlando, Gueye played 30 minutes, scoring 13 points and grabbing eight rebounds. He was all over the floor defensively and the Hawks defense is much better when he is one the floor.
In last night's loss to Oklahoma City, Gueye scored 11 points, grabbed six rebounds, and blocked two shots in 23 minutes.
There is still plenty to work on with Gueye on offense, but he brings a lot to the floor on defense and should see regular minutes going forward.
Kennard was brought on to help with the Hawks shooting, as he is one of the best three point shooters in league history, but it has not gone like the Hawks had hoped.
Kennard is 2-9 from three in his first three games, but it is not his lack of makes that is the biggest problems, it is the lack of attempts. Kennard has to shoot the ball more and it has been something that even he and head coach Quin Snyder have talked about:
There is a long way to go in this season for the Hawks. Yes, they were talked about as one of the most improved teams in the league and it has not been the start anyone has hoped for, but it is not time to panic.
First, Atlanta has missed Zaccharie Risacher and Kristaps Porzingis for two of their three games. Second, it is going to take time for this team to gel with all of the newcomers they have. Third, they have faced a tough start to the season. Facing Toronto then Orlando and Oklahoma City on a back-to-back is tough for any team in the league.
Hopefully the Hawks can get healthy and mold into the team that we thought they could be.