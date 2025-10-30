Atlanta Hawks Make No-Brainer Contract Decision On Zaccharie Risacher
The Atlanta Hawks (2-3) are still in the early portion of their season and while contract decisions are not the main focus for the team right now, Atlanta made a no-brainer decision today regarding last year's No. 1 overall pick, Zaccharie Risacher.
The Atlanta Hawks have exercised the third-year (2026-27) contract option for forward Zaccharie Risacher, it was announced today.
Young Building Block
There is a reason that this was a no-brainer decision for the Hawks, as Risacher is one of their better young players.
Risacher was:
- All-Rookie First Team member, becoming 10th Hawk in franchise history to earn a spot on the All-Rookie First Team
- Two-time Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month (February and March), the only rookie in 2024-25 to win the award in back-to-back months
- Ranked top 5 amongst all rookies in total points, made field goals, three-pointers and free throws
- From January 2025 through the end of the regular season, averaged 14.0 points on .510 FG%, .401 3FG%, .726 FT%, the only rookie to average at least 14.0 points on .500/.400/.700 shooting splits over that time
- Only teenager in NBA history with multiple 30-point, zero-turnover games
- Recorded three games with 30+ points and 5+ three-pointers, tied with Anthony Edwards for the most such games by a teenager in NBA history
In 75 games (73 starts), Risacher averaged 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 24.6 minutes of action (.458 FG%, .355 3FG%, .711 FT%), becoming the only rookie in the league last season to average at least 10.0 points on .450/.350/.700 shooting splits. Using the same qualifiers as regular season leaders, he led all rookies in field goal percentage, while ranking third in points per game and fourth in three-point percentage.
The No. 1 overall pick owned four games with 30-or-more points this past season, the most 30-point outings by any rookie during the 2024-25 campaign. Three of his four 30-point performances came against top five teams in the East: No. 1 Cleveland (30 points, Jan. 30), No. 3 New York (33 points, Nov. 6), No. 5 Milwaukee (36 points, March 30). Against the top five clubs in the Eastern Conference, Risacher averaged 14.6 points on .497 FG% and .414 3FG% in 17 games.
He poured in a career-high 38 points on 15-20 shooting from the field, including a 6-11 clip from three-point land, in a win over the Brooklyn Nets on April 10, marking the most points scored in a single outing by a rookie during the 2024-25 season. Per Stathead, he was the first rookie in NBA history to finish a game with 35+ points on at least .750 FG% and .500 3FG% (min. 20 FGA, 10 3FGA).
Risacher compiled two games with at least 30 points and zero turnovers during the 2024-25 campaign, becoming the only teenager in NBA history with multiple 30-point, zero-turnover contests in a season (33 points, zero turnovers, Nov. 6 vs. New York; 30 points, zero turnovers, Jan. 30 at Cleveland).
From Jan. 1 through the end of the regular season, Risacher averaged 14.0 points on .501 FG%, .401 3FG% and .726 FT%. He was the only rookie to average at least 14.0 points on .500/.400/.700 shooting splits over that time and one of only six players in the NBA to do so over that timespan (min. 40 games played), joining Kevin Durant, Domantas Sabonis, Karl-Anthony Towns, Zach LaVine and Christian Braun.
Risacher was selected to participate in the Castrol Rising Stars Game at NBA All-Star 2025 in San Francisco, as well as the Kia Skills Challenge at State Farm All-Star Saturday Night.
Risacher and the Hawks will continue their season tomorrow night vs the Pacers.