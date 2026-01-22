Atlanta Hawks Release Injury Report Ahead of Friday's Matchup Against Phoenix

The Atlanta Hawks are no longer on a losing streak.

Atlanta went into Memphis last night and took down the Grizzlies to snap their four-game losing streak. Now the Hawks are back at home and will face the Phoenix Suns, who have been one of the surprise teams in the NBA.

Phoenix was supposed to be among the worst teams in the league, but a huge coaching upgrade has given their roster an identity and they should be a playoff team when April rolls around. The two teams have played once already back in November, with the Hawks completing a 22-point comeback and getting the win? Can they get the season sweep?

The injury report for the Hawks is now out and there are no surprises on it. Zaccharie Risacher and Kristaps Porzingis remain out for the Hawks.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Phoenix:



N’Faly Dante (right knee, torn ACL): Out

Kristaps Porzingis (left Achilles tendinitis): Out

Zaccharie Risacher (left knee, bone contusion): Out pic.twitter.com/0Sh5mWxyU0 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 22, 2026

Big win in Memphis

Jan 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) reacts after a three-point basket during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Hawks could not have short worse to start the game on Monday against the Bucks, going 0-21 at the beginning of the game. Tonight, the Hawks were not only much better to start, but they were able to maintain it throughout the game.

The Hawks were 20-45 from three point range tonight and got big nights from Onyeka Okongwu and Luke Kennard, who hit four triples each.

While they might not always hit them, you can bet that the Hawks are always going to get up their fair share of attempts. They had a good night from three and that was one of the main catalysts in the win.

It was not the best night for the Hawks backcourt.

After an incredible second half against the Bucks, it did not carry over for Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who finished the night 3-11 from the field and 2-9 from three.

It was not any better from Dyson Daniels.

Daniels is not known as an offensive savant, but he struggled mightily tonight. He finished the night 1-9 from the field, missing several shots at the rim, including having a breakaway transition bucket blocked from behind by Ja Morant. It should be encouraging that the Hawks' two starting guards can struggle like this and they still win, but they will need more out of them if they are going to save their season.

After signing a two-way deal with the Hawks recently, Christian Koloko was able to make his Hawks debut tonight.

He only saw 11:23 of game action (including having to close since Okongwu fouled out), but he was solid around the rim and on defense. If Kristaps Porzingis continues to miss time, Koloko could see more action for the Hawks at the backup center spot.

