Atlanta Hawks Release Their Injury Report Ahead of Tomorrow's Game vs the 76ers

After eight days off, the Atlanta Hawks begin the final part of their season tomorrow night on the road in Philadelphia. The Hawks are 2-0 against the 76ers this season and sit five games behind them for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. A win tomorrow night would give the Hawks the season series.

Ahead of the game tomorrow night, the Hawks have released their injury report for the game. The only player on the report is recently acquired Jonathan Kuminga, who is going to miss the game with a left knee bone bruise. The Hawks provided an update on Kuminga today and said that he would re-evaluated in one week.

There has been a lot of anticipation for how Kuminga would fit on the Hawks, but we are not going to find out for at least another week.

This season, Kuminga is averaging 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 23.8 minutes. In 13 starts, he is averaging 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 28.4 minutes of play. He has netted 10-or-more points 11 times this season, including recording season highs of 25 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Memphis on Oct. 27.

The No. 7 overall pick by the Warriors in 2021, Kuminga has appeared in 278 career games (97 starts), averaging 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 22.1 minutes (.503 FG%). In 2024-25, he was one of only five players in the NBA to post multiple 30-point games off the bench. The 6-7 forward has seen action in 34 career playoff games (four starts), owning averages of 7.0 points and 1.6 rebounds in 11.4 minutes, winning an NBA title in 2022.

Prior to joining Golden State, Kuminga spent the 2020-21 campaign with G League Ignite, recording 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steal in 13 games (all starts).

Atlanta emerges from the All-Star break in 10th place in the Eastern Conference with a 26-30 record. They have the fourth-easiest schedule remaining this season and have several opportunities to pick up wins and make a push for the playoffs. The 76ers are going to be a tough opponent, but they are still going to be without Paul George for this game and Philadelphia is not the most consistent team in the NBA. Can the Hawks finish the season and make the playoffs for the first time since 2023?

