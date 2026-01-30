What the Atlanta Hawks Actually Need at the Trade Deadline — And What They Don't

We are less than one week away from the NBA's trade deadline. There has only been one deal so far in this season, with the Hawks sending Trae Young to the Washington Wizards for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert. While a lot of the noise is surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo leading up to the deadline, there could be some smaller deals made that impact the playoff race.

With the Young deal now behind them, is there another move that the Hawks will be making?

What the Hawks need at the trade deadline- Size, Rebounding, Rim Protection, Perimeter Defense

It is not a big secret as to what the Hawks biggest needs are leading up to the trade deadline. Atlanta has been one of the worst rebounding teams in the NBA this season and have not been able to protect the rim and protect the paint. When they made the deal to bring in Kristaps Porzingis, they had hoped he would solve some of those issues, but he has been unavailable for much of the season and could even be dealt at the deadline.

Onyeka Okongwu is a very good starting center in the league, but his size presents limitations for the Hawks. Finding a center to pair him with would be great for the Hawks this season and long term.

There is a reason that the Hawks were linked to Anthony Davis, but the Hawks could make a smaller deal than that and one that brings less risk. Finding a center to give the Hawks what they need through the end of the season should be doable and there are players out there on reasonable contracts.

Aside from frontcourt depth, the Hawks need to inquire about adding depth at small forward. That was a potential issue for the Hawks this season, as Zaccharie Risacher was the only small forward on the roster, but he has been out and recently acquired Corey Kispert has been thrust into the starting lineup. Finding more perimeter defense is needed for the Hawks and guys like Naji Marshall and Jeremy Sochan make a ton of sense for them at the deadline.

What the Hawks don't need at the deadline- To make a big splash

Atlanta has been linked to Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo in big moves, but the Hawks need to just stay patient and not make any moves to hurry their timeline.

While it is disappointing that the Hawks were not able to reach their preseason expectations, they have a bright future. Jalen Johnson is a likely All-Star this season, Dyson Daniels is still an elite defender, Okongwu has shone during his first season as the starting center, Nickeil Alexander-Walker has had a career season, and Asa Newell has had bright moments as a rookie. All of these players are on some of the best contracts in the NBA.

Not only that, but the Hawks have plenty of draft assets at their disposal. They have the most favorable of the Pelicans/Bucks first round pick in this year's draft, an asset that might be the No. 1 pick in a loaded draft. Combine that with the cap space they are going to have this summer when the contracts of Porzingis, CJ McCollum, Luke Kennard, and Keaton Wallace all expire.

The Hawks have been reportedly dangling Porzingis and Kennard's contract out there in hopes of adding frontcourt depth and if the right deal is there, they should make it. However, they should not compromise their future by making a rushed trade for someone like Anthony Davis or Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Atlanta has a path to build a real contender for the future and the No. 1 thing they should not do is rush things by making a win now move.

