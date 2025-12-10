Atlanta Hawks Tumble Multiple Spots In Latest Power Rankings With Biggest Weakness Being Highlighted

The Atlanta Hawks have played one of the most challenging schedules in the NBA from a logistical standpoint. They have played 15 road games compared to just 10 home games and had two back-to-backs this week, both with travel. Atlanta is already without star point guard Trae Young and has missed center Kristaps Porzingis for multiple games over this stretch as well. While they recently had a three-game losing streak this week, losing two of those games by a combined total of two points, Atlanta got a win Saturday night against Washington, and now they do not have to play a game until next Friday night when they play the Pistons.

It was a tough week for the Hawks. They had a three-game losing streak, highlighted by a pair of one-point losses to the Pistons and Nuggets and a blowout loss to the Clippers (without Jalen Johnson). After a tough week like that, where should they come in in the latest power rankings?

Small Tumble

Dec 6, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

In the latest NBA Power Rankings from ESPN, the Hawks fell from 12th to 17th and analyst Ohm Youngmisuk highlighted a couple of weaknesses for Atlanta:

2025-26 record: 14-11

Previous ranking: 12

Next games: at DET (Dec. 12), vs. PHI (Dec. 14)

Biggest weakness: Paint presence

"One of coach Quin Snyder's biggest concerns is his team's rebounding and interior defense without a ton of size. A healthy Kristaps Porzingis goes a long way for the Hawks' rim protection, but the big man recently missed four consecutive games because of illness and is often held out of a game in back-to-backs. Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu have been the best rebounders on the team, but the Hawks have to figure out how to battle more size inside. Dyson Daniels has helped with 6.2 rebounds per game, but Johnson will have to keep carrying the rebound load at 10.5 per game."

When will Young return?

Oct 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The big question that has been on the mind of Hawks fans has been how the team will look when Young is back in the lineup. Atlanta has held up well since Young went down with his injury, but will re-integrating him into the lineup be more difficult than it might appear? I tend to not think so because Young has been playing for so long, but the Hawks have built a nice identity around emerging forward Jalen Johnson.

Young is a player that is going to want the ball in his hands and he is one of the best playmakers and shot creators in the entire league, but will that mess with how Johnson has been playing? As the vocal leader of the offense, Johnson has been posting unreal statistics, including back-to-back triple doubles. Having Young back might mean that Johnson is going to take a backseat as the focal point of the offense and it will be interesting to see how that meshes.

Another interesting aspect to Young returning is what happens with Nickeil Alexander-Walker. He has been thrust into the starting lineups since Young has been injured and he has put up multiple 30-point games and was fantastic for the team on defense.

Those are the tough questions that the Hawks will have to answer, but for now, they have to be glad to be able to get a break and get their feet back under them. The Eastern Conference is a big cluster of teams close to each other and a fresh Hawks team should be able to continue to win and make a charge up the standings.

More Atlanta Hawks News: