Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Clippers: Injury Report For Tomorrow's Game

The Atlanta Hawks have played the most road games in the NBA this season and they just had a back-to-back in Philadelphia and Detroit, splitting the games 1-1. Now the Hawks return home to play the Los Angeles Clippers, who have transformed from one of the best teams in the NBA to one of the worst.

Ahead of the game tomorrow night, the Hawks have released their injury report and there are no major changes on it. Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is going to miss another game while Trae Young is also out. With Porzingis missing another game, you can expect Onyeka Okongwu to play plenty tomorrow with some minutes from Mouhamed Gueye as well.

Hawks injury report for Wednesday against Clippers:



Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is out.



Trae Young (knee) remains out.



Jacob Toppin (right shoulder sprain) is out. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) December 2, 2025

Takeaways From Pistons Loss

Dec 1, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Luke Kennard (3) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Our own Khalil McCuller broke down the main takeaways from last night's loss to the Pistons:

"To start the game, both teams struggled to gain control, but that didn't stop Okongwu from stepping up, finishing the first quarter with 12 points and the first half with 18 to lead both teams. The frustrating part about Okongwu in this one was that he didn't maintain his offensive consistency in the second half, scoring just two more points to finish with 20 points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal, and three blocks.

To start, didn't have it going, and one could contribute that to the long, dragged-out double overtime performance he put on last night, as Johnson finished the first half with four points from the free-throw line and missed all three of his shot attempts. He went on to score 25 points in the second half, to finish with 29 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists.

Throughout the game, Atlanta's offense looked a bit stagnant, especially in the first half, when they shot 41% from the field and 30% from three-point range, which helped Detroit take a lead into halftime. This would eventually continue late into the game, as Detroit would close things out, holding Atlanta to 43% from the field and 35% from three-point range, along with an 11-point scoring run after the Hawks were leading by five. In the two games the Hawks played against the Pistons this season, they can legitimately compete with them and possibly even win if they make fewer mistakes or get healthy when they play again, as both games have been relatively close.

The Hawks honestly could have and should have won this game, but they didn't find ways to make the Pistons pay for their silly mistakes. Detroit turned the ball over 23 times, gave up 20 points off turnovers, and out-rebounded the Hawks by 27. The real killer for Atlanta was allowing Detroit to go on a double-digit scoring run in the final five minutes of the game and 19 second-chance points, which proved costly down the stretch. Nickeil Alexander-Walker came alive in the second half, scoring 18 points, but unfortunately, that also couldn't make up for his slow first-half start, scoring just eight points 37% shooting from the field."

More Atlanta Hawks News: