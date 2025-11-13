Atlanta Hawks vs Utah Jazz Updated Injury Report: Will Atlanta Be At Full Strength Tonight?

The Atlanta Hawks might be on the second night of a back-to-back, but they are playing very well coming into tonight's game vs the Utah Jazz. Atlanta has won three in a row, with two of those in blowout fashion, and they will will look to not only extend their winning streak to four, but move to 3-0 on their current four game road trip.

The big question for the Hawks, as with any team on the second night of a back-to-back, is who will end up playing tonight, but there has been some clarification as the Hawks have just released their injury report for tonight's game.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tonight’s game at Utah:



Nikola Đurišić (right elbow sprain): Out

Kristaps Porzingis (rest): Out

Trae Young (right knee MCL sprain): Out pic.twitter.com/boV0caq6Ui — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 13, 2025

It isn't very surprising that all three of these players were ruled out. Porzingis doesn't have the physical stamina to play in consecutive games of a back-to-back anymore. Neither of Trae Young or Nikola Durisic are quite ready to come back either.

Deeper look at the Hawks

Nov 12, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) celebrates with forward Jalen Johnson (1) as a time out is called against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Our own Rohan Raman took a deeper look at the Hawks' advanced numbers as they head into this game:

"As expected in a blowout win, the Hawks' offense moved up many of the rankings this week. They are 19th in points, 10th in FG%, 17th on 3P%, 15th in FT%, 21st in rebounds (24th in OREB), 4th in assists and 13th in turnovers per game. They're 20th in offensive rating on the year. Still, when they play good team basketball, it's much easier to stomach the fact that Trae Young isn't at the wheel.



Atlanta's defense completely locked up the Kings - they turned a largely healthy Sacramento offense into a joke. On a per-game basis, Atlanta now ranks 5th in points allowed, 7th in FG% allowed, 3rd in 3P% allowed, 22nd in rebounds allowed, 8th in steals and 8th in blocks. They're 5th in defensive rating on the year, which would be a great sign of progress if it holds up through a larger sample.



Utah's offense is still sorting out the best way to maximize all of its pieces. They're 20th in points per game, 26th in FG%, 28th on 3P%, 4th in FT%, 5th in rebounds (2nd in OREB), 6th in assists and 28th in turnovers per game. The advanced statistics don't paint a great picture - they're 23rd in offensive rating.



As expected, Utah's defense is one of the worst in the NBA. They're 25th in points allowed, 16th in FG% allowed, 11th in 3P% allowed, 9th in rebounds allowed, 26th in steals, and 26th in blocks. While the Hawks probably won't be able to repeat their performance in Sacramento, this isn't exactly a threatening defense to try it against."

More Atlanta Hawks News: