Did the Hawks Show Their Potential Playoff Rotation in Last Night's Win Over the Celtics?

Last night, the Atlanta Hawks continued their winning ways, besting the Boston Celtics at State Farm Arena and earning their 16th win in the last 18 games. Atlanta has risen up the standings in the Eastern Conference, climbing to a tie with the Toronto Raptors for 5th place. It was a massive victory for the Hawks, who have been playing as well as any team in the NBA since the All-Star Break.

There was also something to note in last night's game, and that is the Hawks only played nine players and their starters all played over 30 minutes. Last night felt like the Hawks used their rotation that they will use when it comes to the postseason, and if this rotation works as well as it did against the Celtics last night, it could foreshadow a deep playoff run.

Let's break it down.

Starting five

Mar 28, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) looks for a play against Sacramento Kings guard Daquan Jeffries (19) during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Ever since inserting CJ McCollum into the starting five, the starting unit of McCollum, Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu has been one of the best in the NBA and a huge reason for the Hawks continued success.

The Hawks finished the month of March with a 13-2 record, the club's most wins in a single month since January 2015 (17 wins) and tied for the fourth-most wins in a single month in franchise history. Atlanta secured the Eastern Conference's best record in the month of March, trailing only the Thunder, Lakers, and Spurs for the most wins (all of whom have 14 wins in March).

The Hawks owned the best points per game differential during the month by an Eastern Conference club (+12.1) and second-best in the entire league (San Antonio: +13.8). Atlanta also led the East in net rating (11.5), defensive rating (109.4) and ranked third in offensive rating (120.8).

Last night, the starting five was terrific, but this was the best night that the bench had in some time. Jonathan Kuminga was a team best +14 off the bench and played excellent defense as well as rebounding. If that is the version of Kuminga that the Hawks are going to get against playoff teams, that will be huge for the second unit.

Zaccharie Risacher deserves praise as well. He played excellent defense on Derrick White, fighting to get over screens and stay in front of his man. Risacher was also 3-3 from three point range.

Kuminga played 23 minutes last night with Risacher adding in 15.

Gabe Vincent has earned the trust of head coach Quin Snyder and while he has not been spectacular, he gives the Hawks a veteran presence on the floor who can defend and hit threes.

The question going forward might be if Mouhamed Gueye sees the floor for the Hawks. Because of the absence of Jock Landale, Gueye had to be the backup center last night and played well, but center is not the position the Hawks like him best at.

I think it was telling that Corey Kispert did not play last night. Could he in a playoff series? Sure, if Snyder thinks Atlanta could use some shooting at any given moment, but he has struggled on the defensive end and that is why he did not see the floor last night.

If the Hawks choose to use Landale (which I am almost certain they will), it is clear that he and the team are better when he does not see the floor with Kispert.

Good listen as always.



Led to looking up the splits for Landale with Kispert on vs. Kispert off.



Sample sizes are pretty small since Landale has been on the team for <2 months but



+7.9 net rtg (and 81st percentile D) w/ Landale and NO Kispert



-8.1 net & 46th perc. D w/ both https://t.co/9rx4ACIcY3 — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) March 31, 2026

Gueye is a very good defensive player that I think he can find his way on the court, but I find it unlikely that Kispert will be used unless Atlanta desperately needs offense.

Last night's win was big and I think it showed how the Hawks are going to be using their rotation in high leverage games and the postseason.