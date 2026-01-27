Fans Are Begging The Atlanta Hawks Not to Make this Rumored Deal

Earlier this month, the Atlanta Hawks traded former All-Star point guard Trae Young to the Washington Wizards in a deal that left some confused, given the lack of assets the Hawks received in return. However, there was a bigger deal on the horizon that seemed to have been somewhat taken off the table, but it is still a possibility Hawks fans don't want to happen. That would be a potential trade for the Mavericks' big man Anthony Davis.

This trade possibility still matters for the Hawks as they are still trying to build a contender and currently have a roster that, on paper, is built to contend in an injured Eastern Conference. However, injuries have happened and have made things a little different, which is part of the reason that led to Young being traded out of Atlanta, and a potential trade for Davis is on the table.

Before we go any further, let's take a look at what some of the fan reactions were to the trade news:

What do Hawks fans think?

Good. That’s why we don’t need to do it. Let someone else be a sucker for AD — iwake up wavy, baby(WE TALK HAWKS TV) (@ToneGully) January 14, 2026

I would never watch the hawks again if they gave up that pelicans pick for 2026 Anthony Davis — scuffedrican11 (@JarodGuadalupe) January 16, 2026

Why would the Hawks do this? Davis is damaged goods. — 𝔹𝕖𝕩𝕒𝕣 ℂ𝕠𝕦𝕟𝕥𝕪 𝕊𝕠𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝 𝔸𝕡𝕡𝕒𝕣𝕖𝕝 (@BexarApparel) December 30, 2025

Hawks fans are opposed to this trade for many reasons, but the main reason is that Davis is proven to be injury-prone and could cost Atlanta more than he's worth. Specifically, reports indicate that Davis is seeking a long-term contract extension, and given his age and injury history, it is a risky situation, especially amid recent reports of two additional injuries that could have ended his season. Lastly, the Hawks currently sit at the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference and have a chance at the first overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft thanks to a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. Do they want to add such an injury-prone, expensive player to the roster that has so much young talent? It would ruin any flexibility they have for other trades or in free agency.

Breaking down the latest on Anthony Davis, the Dallas Mavericks and his trade landscape for ESPN NBA Countdown: pic.twitter.com/lBCDk9JQZ3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 15, 2026

Now, the reasoning behind the Hawks' continued consideration of this deal is that, even with Jalen Johnson, an emerging young star, it's not enough to take the next step in a clearly weak conference. Another reason this trade could happen is the number of fans upset about the Young trade and the amount of time Atlanta has been out of the playoffs. While Johnson has significant upside, he isn't exactly the star that Young was in terms of building a consistent fanbase to watch the Hawks play, and Davis, who is already an established star, could do so.

While this is one of many rumors, Hawks fans shouldn't worry as much, since the Hawks have a young, up-and-coming roster and draft capital to build with this core. However, the Hawks aren't necessarily a franchise known to make splash trades at the trade deadline, but this year could go differently, or it could not, as the Dallas Mavericks' asking price could be too much. At the end of the day, there is no deal set in place, and leverage matters, so we'll see how it plays out in a few weeks.

More Atlanta Hawks News: