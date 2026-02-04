Final Look: Ranking the Atlanta Hawks Best Trade Deadline Options

The NBA Trade Deadline is nearly here.

We are one day away from the bell ringing and then trades being put on hold until the summer. There have been a flurry of transactions in the league this week and things could get wilder as the deadline comes in.

As we near the trade deadline, here is one last look at the Hawks top options.

1. C Jarrett Allen

Jan 30, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Allen is not someone that I have mentioned on here much, but according to Sam Amick at The Athletic, Cleveland is shopping around Allen in search of a deal:

"While Cleveland has won eight of its last 10 games — nothing to sneeze at, to be sure — the fact remains that the Cavs hovered around the .500 mark (22-19) when the halfway point of the season hit. Their second-apron status has been well chronicled, but league sources say they’ve explored ways of trading the contract of big man Jarrett Allen ($90.7 million combined in the next three seasons) as a way of unlocking much bigger possibilities."

If Allen is indeed available, there is not a realistic candidate on the trade market that I think would fit the Hawks more. He is an excellent rebounder and rim protector and is under the age of 30. He would be the perfect pairing with Onyeka Okongwu and give the Hawks a formidable duo at center. The biggest holdback for a deal for Allen would be that his contract jumps up to $28 million next season, $30 million in 2027-2028, and $32 million in 2028-2029.

2. C Day'Ron Sharpe

There have not been any reports connecting Atlanta to Sharpe, but he is someone that should be pursued by the Hawks.

If Brooklyn does not think Sharpe is in their long-term plans, even though he has a team option for next season, they could look to move him if the right offer is there. The Hawks should be one of the teams interested as he would solve a big weakness on the Hawks while being on a cheap contract for next season, not to mention he is still a young player.

This season, Sharpe is averaging 8.0 PPG and 6.5 RPG in 18.2 minutes per game. His team is a much better rebounding team with him on the floor, as the Nets are +4.7 ORB% (90th percentile) per Cleaning The Glass. The past two seasons, Sharpe has been a really strong defender, though that has not necessarily been the case.

3. C Goga Bitadze

Jan 24, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) drives to the basket during the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Bitadze is another center on a cheaper contract who would fill their hole on the bench.

He is a solid rebounder and rim protector and would give the Hawks solid production at a position they sorely need some stability at. He would also come at a cheap cost and would turn into an expiring contract next season.

4. SF Naji Marshall

A lot of the chatter around the Hawks has been around the center position, but the Hawks would be a more formidable team if they could acquire a legitimate backup small forward.

Getting Marshall to pair with Zaccharie Risacher and bring in someone who could lift your defense and hit open shots, while also being on a manageable contract, would be a great pickup.

5. C Daniel Gafford

Gafford would undoubtedly help the Hawks with their biggest needs, but he would eat into their optionality for the summer. If the deal was just right, I would take a look at acquiring Gafford, but this is not a move that I see Atlanta making.

6. C Andre Drummond

This might not be a popular move but hear me out.

The Hawks really need a reliable center who can rebound and get them extra possessions. Drummond is an expiring deal, would cost next to nothing to get, and be a solid stop gap option for the rest of the season.

Drummond is not a good defender and struggles in space, but for 10-12 minutes a game down the stretch of the season and if the Hawks make the playoffs, this is not a bad option considering how much the Hawks need someone there and how cheap the cost would be.

7. C Nick Richards

Like Drummond, this might not be a super popular move, but Richards is on an expiring contract, would fill a spot the Hawks really need for the rest of the season, and would come at a really cheap cost.

The theme for the Hawks at the deadline is going to be keeping their flexibility and optionality for the offseason and not take back any long term money, unless it is for a legitimate building block type of player.

8. F Jeremy Sochan

Sochan has fallen out of the Spurs rotation and NBA insider Marc Stein reported recently that Sochan and his camp have been given permission to look for a new potential home.

Sochan would be cost-effective and is an expiring deal. He is a tremendous defender who could provide the Hawks with frontcourt depth, and if he played well with this core that Atlanta has, he could be brought back on a new deal. The Hawks would only have to give up some second-round picks in this deal, which is what makes it an attractive option.

Honorable Mention- Anthony Davis

Atlanta has been connected with Davis enough that he should still be mentioned. While I am not in favor of the Hawks giving up real assets to land Davis, if the Mavericks would simply be willing to take him for 2-3 expiring contracts and maybe one first round pick, that is a buy-low deal that would make sense for the Hawks and they would get one of the NBA's best players. I doubt that is what happens, but if Dallas is just ready to move Davis, the Hawks have been one of the teams, if not the team, that has been mentioned the most for him.

