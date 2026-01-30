Atlanta Hawks Trade Deadline Big Board: 7 Targets Ranked by Fit, Cost, and Urgency

We are less than one week away from the NBA's trade deadline. There has only been one deal so far in this season, with the Hawks sending Trae Young to the Washington Wizards for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert. While a lot of the noise is surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo leading up to the deadline, there could be some smaller deals made that impact the playoff race.

With the Young deal now behind them, is there another move that the Hawks will be making? They still have a big need at center and one area that is under discussed is that Atlanta could still use some depth at the forward spots.

Here are seven potential targets for the Hawks with less than a week to go.

1. SF Naji Marshall

Jan 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) makes a three point shot against the Utah Jazz during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A lot of the chatter around the Hawks has been around the center position, but the Hawks would be a more formidable team if they could acquire a legitimate backup small forward.

Zaccharie Risacher has been out for the last three weeks and the Hawks have had to start Corey Kispert and Vit Krejci. Krejci has struggled mightily over the past month and Kispert has his limitations. Getting Marshall to pair with Risacher and bring in someone who could lift your defense and hit open shots, while also being on a manageable contract would be a great pickup.

2. F Jeremy Sochan

Sochan has fallen out of the Spurs rotation and NBA insider Marc Stein reported recently that Sochan and his camp have been given permission to look for a new potential home.

Sochan would be cost effective and is an expiring deal. He is a tremendous defender that could provide the Hawks with frontcourt depth and if he played well with this core that Atlanta has, he could be brought back on a new deal. The Hawks would only have to give up some second round picks in this deal, which is what makes it an attractive option.

3. C Day'Ron Sharpe

Jan 16, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Day'ron Sharpe (20) is guarded by Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While there has not been any indication that the Nets are looking to move him, Day'Ron Sharpe would be my top option for a center if I was the Hawks.

If Brooklyn does not think Sharpe is in their long-term plans, even though he has a team option for next season, they could look to move him if the right offer is there. The Hawks should be one of the teams interested as he would solve a big weakness on the Hawks while being on a cheap contract for next season, not to mention he is still a young player.

This season, Sharpe is averaging 6.7 PPG and 5.8 RPG in 18.2 minutes per game. His team is a much better rebounding team with him on the floor, as the Nets are +4.7 ORB% (90th percentile) per Cleaning The Glass. The past two seasons, Sharpe has been a really strong defender, though that has not necessarily been the case.

4. C Goga Bitadze

Bitadze is another center on a cheaper contract who would fill their hole on the bench.

He is a solid rebounder and rim protector and would give the Hawks solid production at a position they sorely need some stability at. He would also come at a cheap cost and would turn into an expiring contract next season.

5. C Andre Drummond

Nov 28, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets forward Noah Clowney (21) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

This might not be a popular move but here me out.

The Hawks really need a reliable center who can rebound and get them extra possessions. Drummond is an expiring deal, would cost next to nothing to get, and be a solid stop gap option for the rest of the season.

Drummond is not a good defender and struggles in space, but for 10-12 minutes a game down the stretch of the season and if the Hawks make the playoffs, this is not a bad option considering how much the Hawks need someone there and how cheap the cost would be.

6. C Nick Richards

Like Drummond, this might not be a super popular move, but Richards is on an expiring contract, would fill a spot the Hawks really need for the rest of the season, and would come at a really cheap cost.

The theme for the Hawks at the deadline is going to be keeping their flexibility and optionality for the offseason and not take back any long term money, unless it is for a legitimate building block type of player.

7. C Daniel Gafford

Jan 28, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) reacts after scoring during the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Gafford is last on this list because he has multiple years on his contract left and might cost the most to obtain.

Gafford would undoubtedly help the Hawks with their biggest needs, but he would eat into their optionality for the summer. If the deal was just right, I would take a look at acquiring Gafford, but this is not a move that I see Atlanta making.

