Final Picks and Score Predictions For Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics

The Atlanta Hawks are back on the road tonight, and they will be trying to avenge their most embarrassing loss of the season. The Hawks will play the Celtics, who beat Atlanta soundly earlier this month. Boston won that game due to a 52-point second quarter and a first half that saw them score over 80 points. They had red-hot shooting and a tremendous performance from MVP candidate Jaylen Brown to dispatch the Hawks in Atlanta.

The Hawks did not have Zaccharie Risacher and Kristaps Porzingis, and they are not going to have them tonight. Can the Hawks find a way to beat one of the NBA's best teams tonight without two of their best players?

What do the Hawks need to do better?

Jan 17, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) in action against the Boston Celtics in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

There is a lot that the Hawks are going to have to do differently in this game, but at the top of the list is defense. The second quarter, which saw the Celtics score 52 points, showcased a lot of the Hawks' defensive issues, and they are going to have to be better on the perimeter tonight.

When you play the Celtics, the No. 1 thing that can swing the game is the their three point shooting. Boston is second in the league in three point attempts per game and 8th in three point percentage. If the Celtics get hot on any particular night, it can be game over quickly, much like the night in Atlanta two weeks ago.

Since that loss the Hawks have allowed the following percentages on threes: 44% to Milwaukee, 34% to Memphis, 32% to Phoenix, and 29% to Indiana. Now, none of those teams are as potent offensively like the Celtics, but the Hawks have been better at defending the three point shot since their embarrassment vs the Celtics.

It is not just defense though. The Hawks offense had a poor outing vs Boston as well. Jalen Johnson had one of his worst games of the season (12 points on 4-14 shooting) and Atlanta was just 15-46 from three. Atlanta is going to need everyone to step up tonight if they hope to knock off Boston.

The Celtics are not immune from having poor games. They have not played super well since beating the Hawks, nearly falling to the Nets in double overtime, losing to the Bulls, and only scoring 102 points in a win over Portland. The Hawks can win this game if they defend well, find consistent offense, and not turn the ball over. However, I do not think they will be able to get that done tonight.

Final Score: Celtics 120, Hawks 113

More Atlanta Hawks News: