Five Biggest Takeaways From The Atlanta Hawks First 25 Games

To start the season, the Atlanta Hawks have been one of the NBA's biggest surprise teams, and what has really caught the attention of most people is the production they've been getting from unlikely major contributors. So far, even though the Hawks haven't always been the most consistent, they have still been one of the more entertaining young teams in the NBA, with significant potential.

1. Jalen Johnson has arrived

Dec 6, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards forward Marvin Bagley III (35) in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

If the season ended today, there's no question who the Hawks' MVP is, and it has been a sight to see for them. In the first 25 games, Johnson has put up All-Star-caliber numbers and has led the Hawks to a winning record despite a roster dealing with a slew of injuries, unlike years past, when the Hawks would usually struggle. As of today, Johnson is averaging 23 points, 10.5 rebounds, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game on efficient shooting splits of 53/40/80%.

2. Role players have stepped up into major roles smoothly

Why is nobody talking about Onyeka Okongwu?? pic.twitter.com/lGlzLsCYZT — Real Sports (@realapp) November 17, 2025

Nickeil Alexander-Walker over the last five games:



28.2 PPG

4.8 RPG

2.6 APG

49.0% FG

48.0% 3P

91.3% FT

35.8 MPG



Excellent addition for ATL — NAW is hooping. pic.twitter.com/ztKIw2Si4b — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 6, 2025

Compared to the Hawks' last few seasons, the team has performed at a reasonably high level, with contributions from multiple unexpected players. Some of Atlanta's "role players" who have produced significantly thus far include Alexander-Walker, Okongwu, and Vit Krejci, all of whom have had some big games recently. It was clear this offseason that Atlanta put significant emphasis on finding the right pieces to compete in the Eastern Conference and on developing its players, and it has seemingly worked in their favor.

3. Hawks look solid without their star player

Oct 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Hawks have played 25 games this season:



10 at home (4-6 record)

15 on road (10-5 record) — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) December 7, 2025

Through 25 games, the Hawks are 14-11 without their All-Star point guard, Trae Young, and to show the significance of him on the team, the Hawks were 31-35 without him before this season. The biggest reason for this is that Atlanta has a team of players who play together, have experience, and have go-to scorers when needed for stretches of the season, as evidenced by multiple players having career years and games in which they scored career highs this season.

4. What will Trae Young's future be with the team when he returns?

“Hawks star Trae Young, who sustained a sprained MCL on Oct. 29, is optimistic about returning to action this month, sources said.



The Hawks have gone 12-8 without Young in the lineup, and they believe his fit with a rising core in Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Nickeil… pic.twitter.com/W4cpbFgPPq — Zach Langley (@langleyatl) December 9, 2025

While the Hawks have looked good without Young, there have also been questions about him on the team, as in past seasons, which has led to him being in what I feel are unwarranted trade talks. This comes after the Hawks have had a decent start to the season with Young missing the team's last 20 games, and has seen the team have multiple players blossom, but what is being overlooked is that in moments against some of the NBA's top teams, the Hawks struggle with a consistent playmaker and scorer down the stretch, which is what Young brings. It'll be interesting to see what this Hawks team looks like with Young back and whether they will look to make any further moves in the coming months, before or during the trade deadline.

5. The defense has stepped up this season

The Hawks are 9th in the NBA in defense this season, even after last night. https://t.co/3Twrj535b4 — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) December 6, 2025

The biggest problem for the Hawks in previous seasons has been defense, and this is part of the reason they haven't been able to make the jump to consistent success in the playoffs or the regular season. This year, however, the Hawks have corrected this issue and find themselves 0.5 games back from the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, which is something to behold due to the amount of discourse they've dealt with. One area defensively they can improve is paint defense; they are among the NBA's worst at defending the rim, and some of it stems from both a lack of size and effort. Either way, it needs to be fixed if they want to take the next step toward elite status.

