Hawks Facilitate Giannis Trade to Golden State and Land $25 Million Center in 3-Team Trade Idea

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Giannis Antetokounmpo is open to a trade away from the Milwaukee Bucks and one of the top teams that will be in pursuit of the Bucks superstar is the Golden State Warriors.

While the Hawks have intriguing assets to get in on a potential Antetokounmpo trade, they reportedly are not going to do so. However it might not be a quiet deadline for the Hawks and they could look for frontcourt depth if the right situation presents itself, as well as moving Kristaps Porzingis and his $30 million expiring contract.

There is a chance that if a Giannis trade goes down, it could involve a third team. Here is a trade idea where all teams could get what they want.

The Trade

Warriors Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kristaps Porzingis

Bucks Receive: Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, a 2026 1st round pick (via ATL, less favorable between Cleveland and Utah), unprotected 2027 1st round pick (via GSW), unprotected 2028 1st round pick swap (via GSW), 2031 unprotected 1st round pick swap (via GSW), and an unprotected 2032 1st round pick (via GSW)

Hawks Receive: Myles Turner

Why the Hawks do this trade

Jan 27, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) drives against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It is no secret that the Hawks could use help at center. They have a big problem on the glass and with rim protection, which explains their reported interest in Anthony Davis. By trading away Trae Young and having the expiring contracts of Porzingis, Luke Kennard, and CJ McCollum, they will have flexibility and could bring in a bigger contract via trade or free agency.

Aside from Isaiah Hartenstein, the free agency group at center is not inspiring and the Hawks could look to the trade market. Turner is not on a bad contract and would provide them with rim protection and the ability to stretch the floor. Turner is averaging 1.7 BPG this season and is shooting 39% from three this season. He would pair nicely with Onyeka Okongwu and give the Hawks a more reliable center pairing for the next few seasons. They give up some draft capital to get it done, but the other of their 2026 1st rounders is on track to be in the 20's and adding some protections on the other pick is needed.

Why the Bucks do this trade

Milwaukee has to prioritize what they are looking for in a return for Antetokounmpo and the Warriors could give them a bit of everything.

They land four unprotected picks and swaps from the Warriors and betting against Golden State in 2031 and 2032 might be a smart bet. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are not getting younger and Antetokounmpo is aging and starting to deal with injuries as well. While the 2027 and 2028 picks might not yield great results, those two picks in 2031 and 2032 could be very valuable.

Kuminga and Podziemski are talented young players who could help the Bucks in the short term and possibly the long term. Butler is recovering from an injury, but if he comes back and plays well next season, he could be flipped for more assets. Same applies for Hield.

Why the Warriors do this trade

This is all about going on one last run with Curry and Green.

Antetokounmpo would turn the Warriors into a real threat to win the Western Conference and if Porzingis can find his way onto the court, he would give the Warriors needed spacing and size. If not, his contract expires and frees up some space for the summer.

While it might hurt them in the future as far as picks and young talent goes, the Warriors should do everything they can to maximize the window for Curry and Green. This does just that.

