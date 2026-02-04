Hawks Acquire Recently Traded Center From The Utah Jazz One Day Before the NBA Trade Deadline

The Atlanta Hawks have made another trade. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Hawks are acquiring Jock Landale from the Utah Jazz for cash considerations.

The Atlanta Hawks are acquiring center Jock Landale from the Utah Jazz for cash considerations, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2026

Center depth has been the biggest hole on the Hawks roster this season given that Kristaps Porzingis has been unavailable for much of the season and N'Faly Dante is out for the year with an injury. In the trade earlier this week that sent Vit Krejci to Portland, Atlanta acquired center Duop Reath, but he is also out for the season with an injury.

The Hawks now have 16 standard contracts on their roster, including Porzingis, Onyeka Okongwu, Dante, Reath, and Landale at center. Christian Koloko has been a solid two-way player for the Hawks as well. Because they have 16 standard contracts, the Hawks will have to waive one player.

Good depth move

Jan 23, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Jock Landale (31) shoots as New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (2) defends during the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Landale (6-11, 255, St. Mary’s) is in his fifth NBA season, recording career averages of 6.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists with San Antonio, Phoenix, Houston, and Memphis. He’s currently averaging career bests in points (11.3), rebounds (6.5), and assists (1.7) during the 2025-26 season.

Landale was not selected in the 2018 NBA Draft and played in his native Australia prior to joining San Antonio in 2021-2022. Entering 2024-25, he appeared in 179 games with eight starts while averaging 5.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg, and 1.0 apg. Over a three-season span from 2021-22 through 2023-24, Landale was one of three players with over 20 games played to have averaged at least 5.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, and 1.0 apg in fewer than 14.0 mpg.

Landale was eligible for the 2018 NBA Draft following his senior season at Saint Mary's. He was named West Coast Conference Player of the Year as a senior after averaging 21.1 ppg and 10.2 rpg. Landale has shot 62.5% from the floor for his career.

Landale represented Australia at the 2024 Paris Olympics while averaging 14.5 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 2.5 apg, and 1.3 spg. He was also the Boomers' second-leading scorer at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, helping Australia win bronze, which was its first medal in Olympic play.

Acquiring Landale does not preclude the Hawks from making other moves at the center position, but it gives them a reliable depth player for the rest of the season. Atlanta could still move Porzinigs and his $30 million salary, but even if they don't, they can hope he gets healthy while having a legitimate backup to Okongwu while he is out.

This is a good depth addition that came at zero cost.

