Two Big Takeaways From The Hawks Trading Vit Krejci To Portland

There have been three trades in the NBA this season and the Atlanta Hawks have been part of two of them.

It was reported this afternoon by ESPN's Shams Charania that the Hawks were sending forward Vit Krejci to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Duop Reath and a pair of second round picks, a 2027 pick that was oringinally Atlanta's and a 2030 pick that was owned by the Knicks.

The Atlanta Hawks are trading guard Vit Krejci to the Portland Trail Blazers for Duop Reath and two future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. Krejci has averaged 9 points and 2.2 3-pointers made per game on 42.3% shooting, which ranks top 20 in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/3MAOTnks5M — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 1, 2026

Krejci was shooting 42.3% from three this season and has even started some games for the Hawks due to their injuries at the forward position.

What are the key takeaways from this trade?

1. Hawks have more assets and could open up a roster spot

With the addition of these two second round picks, Atlanta now has seven that they can trade. Given their need for real depth at center with Kristaps Porzingis continiously unavailable, the Hawks could look to use those picks to find a better backup center to play with Onyeka Okongwu.

The Hawks could also open up a roster spot immediately if they decide to waive Reath after this trade is official. Reath suffered an injury and is out for the rest of the season and he is in the last year of his contract. With N'Faly Dante also out for the year with an injury, it would not make sense for the Hawks to carry both centers who are out for the season.

When the Hakws acquired Corey Kispert from the Wizards, it made Krejci more expendable, as their skillsets overlap. Not only that, but Zaccharie Risacher has now returned and with Krejci's shooting cooling off over the past month, moving him became easier.

2. Could be a precursor move?

A move might not be imminent, but acquiring more second round draft capital and now having two centers on the roster who are out with season ending injuries makes you wonder if the Hawks have something brewing. Maybe they use some of these second round picks in a deal to get a center from another team. Maybe they convert Christian Koloko to a standard contract and have him be the other center on the team for the rest of the season.

There are potential targets out there that might only cost the Hawks some second round picks, including Goga Bitadze, Andre Drummond, Jermey Sochan, Nick Richards, or others. Keep an eye on what the Hawks do moving forward.

