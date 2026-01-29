Hawks Announce Jalen Johnson's Final Playing Status For Tonight's Game vs Houstona

After getting one of their best wins of the season, the Atlanta Hawks are back on the court for the second night of a back to back. The Hawks got a surprise win over the Celtics last night and come home to face one of the best teams in the NBA, the Houston Rockets. Like Atlanta, the Rockets are also on the second night of a back-to-back, but they are not coming off a win. The Rockets had a tough loss to the Spurs last night and have not been playing their best as of late.

Coming into tonight's game, Atlanta had listed Jalen Johnson as questionable and they have just announced his final playing status. Johnson is going to be out tonight, leaving the Hawks very shorthanded in the frontcourt tonight, as Onyek Okongwu and Kristaps Porzingis are also out tonight for the Hawks.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tonight's game vs. Houston:



N’Faly Dante (right knee, torn ACL): Out

Jalen Johnson (left calf tightness): Out

Onyeka Okongwu (dental fracture): Out

Kristaps Porzingis (left Achilles tendinitis): Out

Zaccharie Risacher (left knee, bone… pic.twitter.com/ERKfxhlz2m — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 29, 2026

Expect heavy minutes for Mouhamed Gueye, Asa Newell, and Christian Koloko tonight.

Big win in Boston

Jan 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Luke Kennard (4) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) during the first half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

This was one of the best first halves of the season for the Hawks, and they did not even play that well in the second quarter.

The Hawks used a 30-6 run in the first quarter to race out to a lead over the Celtics and they were getting it done with defense and three point shooting, two of the biggest keys of the game. Atlanta led 38-18 at the end of the opening period and were shooting 7-12 from three, while the Celtics were just 3-12. Dyson Daniels, who missed the matchup between the two teams a couple of weeks ago, played great defense on MVP candidate Jaylen Brown, holding him to 1-6 shooting from the floor.

In their first matchup this season, the Hawks gave up a 52 point second quarter and an 82 point first half.

Last night, Boston only scored 106 points all night.

Atlanta made sure not to let Jaylen Brown get comfortable, holding him to 21 points on 9-20 shooting (0-5) from three and the Celtics to 27% from three. Winning the three point battle is always crucial against the Celtics and the Hawks did that tonight.

The three point shooting did not work out in the Hawks favor in the first matchup between these two teams, but it went Atlanta's way tonight.

The Hawks were 18-42 on the night from downtown and had big nights from Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Corey Kispert.

Can the Hawks have a similar performance tonight? It will be tough being on a back-to-back, but they have been playing well and have a chance to get a win tonight against one of the best teams in the league.

