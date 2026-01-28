Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Steph Curry, Celtics, Spurs, Knicks-Raptors)

Fresh off of a 3-for-3 sweep in Tuesday’s NBA Best Bets , I’m looking to keep the momentum going for a massive nine-game slate on Jan. 28.

While I’m usually pretty heavy with player prop picks in this column, I have several different ways to bet on this slate, including a prop, total and a two-team parlay featuring a home favorite and a road underdog.

The quest for 600 bets this NBA season continues on, and we’re nearing the halfway point with 268 bets placed so far (not counting the futures I have that are undecided). After Tuesday’s sweep, I’m up +13.56 units, a pretty great spot to be at this far into the season.

So, why not turn yesterday’s big wins into a full-blown hot streak?

Here’s a full breakdown of each of my favorite bets on Wednesday, including a player prop for superstar guard Steph Curry.

1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record

2025-26 season record: 154-114 (+13.56 units)

2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1445-1351-27 (+46.71 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Steph Curry OVER 4.5 3-Pointers Made (-130)

Boston Celtics-San Antonio Spurs Parlay (-122)

New York Knicks-Toronto Raptors UNDER 221.5 (-112)

Steph Curry OVER 4.5 3-Pointers Made (-130)

There isn't a better matchup in the NBA for Curry and his 3-point prop than the Jazz.

Utah ranks 30th in the league in 3-pointers allowed per game (15.9) and 29th in opponent 3-point percentage. On top of that, the Jazz have the worst defensive rating in the NBA.

Steph has played two games against Utah this season, shooting 6-for-17 from 3 (on his way to a 31-point game) and 6-for-12 from 3 (also scoring 31 points).

The greatest shooter of all time has been asked to handle a bigger workload with Jimmy Butler out, and he's taking an NBA-high 11.6 shots from 3 per game this season, knocking down a league-best 4.5 per game (39.0 percent).

Curry should get up a ton of 3-pointers in this matchup, and Utah has shown all season long that it'll give up plenty of great looks from beyond the arc.

Boston Celtics-San Antonio Spurs Parlay (-122)

Boston Celtics Moneyline (-230)

Boston is favored at home against the Atlanta Hawks, who are starting to turn their season around, winning three games in a row.

However, Boston blew the Hawks out by 26 in their last meeting in Atlanta, and I think it should be able to handle business at home with Jaylen Brown, Payton Pritchard and Derrick White all expected to be in the lineup.

Boston is 14-7 straight up at home, and while it has not been great against the spread as a home favorite (7-9) it has still posted an average scoring margin of +8.9 points in those games. So, there’s reason to believe Boston can win and cover against a Hawks team that is 19th in the NBA in net rating and 25th in opponent points per game.

The Hawks have put up some shaky offensive performances since the Trae Young trade, including a 106-point game against this Boston team earlier this month.

I think Brown and company roll to their 30th win of the season on Wednesday.

San Antonio Spurs +10.5 (-374)

The San Antonio Spurs burned me in their last matchup with the Houston Rockets, blowing a double-digit second half lead and failing to cover the spread as 4.5-point underdogs.

But, I like them at this new line in a parlay on Wednesday.

The Spurs are 2.5-point underdogs in this matchup, and they’ve played the Rockets well this season, winning by 11 points at home before losing by five on the second night of a back-to-back. The Spurs fell apart in the fourth quarter of that game, but I’m buying a bounce-back showing on Wednesday.

Houston has struggled against the spread when favored at home (8-10 this season) while the Spurs are 7-5 against the spread as road dogs.

In addition to that, San Antonio is seventh in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games (+4.1) while the Rockets are just 18th (-1.0). Houston may be in the mix for a top-three seed in the West, but it has certainly cooled off after a strong start to the season.

I think these teams are pretty even, and San Antonio is healthier than it was the last time these teams met with Devin Vassell off the injury report.

I’ll take the points in this marquee matchup on Wednesday.

New York Knicks-Toronto Raptors UNDER 221.5 (-112)

For the third time this season, the New York Knicks face the Toronto Raptors, only this time they are underdogs on the second night of a back-to-back.

New York has won 10 games in a row against the Raptors, but I’m not buying it in this game with Mitchell Robinson likely to sit after playing on Tuesday. The Knicks have looked better over the last week, but they’ve struggled in January overall, allowing Toronto and Cleveland into the mix for the No. 3 seed in the East.

So, I’m going to bet the UNDER in this matchup, which has hit in three of the Knicks’ six games that were the second night of a back-to-back this season.

New York has stepped up on the defensive end as of late, allowing just 66 points to the Brooklyn Nets, 109 points to the Philadelphia 76ers and 87 points to the Sacramento Kings in its last three games.

Now, it takes on a Toronto team that has hit the UNDER in 29 of 49 games this season (over 60 percent) while posting the No. 5 defensive rating in the NBA.

In the first two meetings between these teams this season, they combined for 210 and 218 points with the Knicks winning both games with ease.

I think we could see another low-scoring affair in Toronto, especially if the Knicks rest a few players in this matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.