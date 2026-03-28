Hawks Announce the Final Playing Status Of Dyson Daniels and Jock Landale For Tonight's Game vs the Kings

The Atlanta Hawks are getting set to take on the Sacramento Kings tonight, in what is the Hawks last matchup against a team from the Western Conference.

Atlanta is coming into this game with some big injury questions. Jonathan Kuminga and Onyeka Okongwu were already ruled out and Dyson Daniels and Jock Landale were listed as questionable. The Hawks have just announced both players status for tonight's game.

Landale is available to play tonight and will likely start with Okongwu out, but Daniels is not available to play tonight. With him not being able to play, Zaccharie Risacher might be in line to get a start.

For tonight’s game vs. Sacramento:

Jock Landale (right shoulder impingement) is available.

Dyson Daniels (left great toe sprain) is out. https://t.co/7hMwWCYGlj — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) March 28, 2026

Can the Hawks avoid the upset?

Mar 27, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) reacts during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Saturday's contest against Sacramento marks Atlanta's final game against a Western Conference club this season. Atlanta enters the game with an 18-11 record against the West this season, its most wins against Western Conference opponents since the 2015-16 season (19-11). The Hawks own a 9-5 home record against the West this season, including winning eight of their last nine at home over the West and five in a row. At home against the opposite conference this season, Atlanta is averaging 116.9 points, 45.4 rebounds, 30.1 assists, and 8.6 steals.

Dyson Daniels secured his NBA-leading 46th multi-steal game of the season on 3/27, recording two thefts, in addition to six rebounds, five assists, six points and one block. Daniels, also known as the Great Barrier Thief, has appeared in 146 career games with the Hawks, owning 364 total steals. With his two thefts against Boston, Daniels tied Lou Hudson for the 25th-most total steals by a Hawk since at least the 1972-73 campaign.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is coming off of his 41st game of the season with 20-or-more points, finishing with 20 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals in 38 minutes of play on 3/27 ... Prior to this season, NAW had tallied 23 career games with 20+ points in his previous six seasons combined.

The Virginia Tech product has knocked down 221 three-pointers this season, the most in a single season in his career and tied with Kyle Korver (2014-15) and Mookie Blaylock (1996-97) for the fourth-most in a single season in franchise history. Alexander-Walker, who is averaging 2.70 miles per game per Second Spectrum (tied for third in the league), has netted 406 transition points. His 406 transition points are the third-most in the NBA this season, trailing only Tyrese Maxey (426) and Jaylen Brown (408).

Atlanta's starting lineup of CJ McCollum, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu has played in 23 games together for a total of 269 minutes. Of all five-man lineups who have played 200+ minutes together this season, Atlanta's lineup of McCollum, Alexander-Walker, Daniels, Johnson, and Okongwu, own the best defensive rating (101.4), the second-best net rating (24.2) and the second-best offensive rating (125.5).