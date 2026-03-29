Hawks head coach Quin Snyder Hits Historic Milestone With Tonight's Win Over Kings

The Atlanta Hawks took down the Sacramento Kings tonight and it was not just a huge win for the team, but a milestone win for head coach Quin Snyder. It was Snyder's 500th career win as a head coach.

Snyder is the sixth active NBA head coach to reach the 500-win plateau and the 41st in NBA history.



“On behalf of the organization, I’d like to congratulate Coach Snyder on reaching 500 career wins,” said Hawks General Manager Onsi Saleh. “This is a truly special milestone that is reflective of his unique ability to consistently put his players

in a position to be successful, his relentless preparation and the trust and outcomes he establishes with our players. This season is a microcosm of what Coach Snyder has done throughout his career, making the whole greater than the sum of the parts. His passion and leadership continue to elevate our entire program, and we are proud to celebrate this achievement alongside him.”



The 15th full-time head coach of the Hawks, Snyder has led Atlanta to a 42-33 (.560) record this season. Since the All-Star break, Atlanta has compiled a 16-3 mark, the best record in the Eastern Conference, including an 11-game win streak from Feb. 22 – Mar. 18, tied for the fourth-longest win streak in franchise history. The Hawks own 12 consecutive wins at State Farm Arena, the team’s longest single-season home win streak since 2014-15 (12).



Career Milestone

Mar 18, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; DAtlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

A hallmark of Snyder’s teams, the Hawks lead the NBA in assists (2,276, on pace for the franchise single-season mark) and 30-assist games (franchise-record 45). Heading into tonight’s game, the Hawks ranked first assist ratio (20.5), second in assist/turnover ratio (2.14), third in assist percentage (.697%) and fourth in pace (102.78). Since the 2026 NBA All-Star break, the Hawks own an Eastern Conference-leading defensive rating of 107.6, the second-best mark amongst all teams in the league over that time.



Heading into tonight’s game, Atlanta’s five-man starting lineup of CJ McCollum, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu, with a 200-minute minimum, lead the league in defensive rating (101.4), are second in net rating (23.8) and offensive rating (125.2).



Under Snyder’s leadership, Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Onyeka Okongwu and Dyson Daniels are all having career-best seasons. Johnson, a first-time NBA All-Star, is averaging career highs in points, rebounds and assists, and is on pace to become just the fifth player in NBA history to average at least 22.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists in a single season. Alexander-Walker has improved his scoring by +11.1 points per game, averaging a career-high 20.5 points, the third-highest increase from one season to the next in the least 25 seasons, per Elias Sports.

Daniels, one of only two players in the NBA this season to average at least 11.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals, is shooting a career-best .518% from the field. Okongwu is averaging a career-high 15.3 points, while knocking down a career-best 2.0 three-pointers per game, the third-most makes per game amongst all centers this season.



Snyder’s 500th win is the team’s 12th win in the month of March, tied for the second-most wins in a single month in Snyder’s career.



Snyder is renowned for player development. Under the tutelage of Snyder and his staff, Dyson Daniels earned the Kia NBA Most Improved Player Award and was runner-up for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Zaccharie Risacher was named to the Kia NBA All-Rookie First Team while finishing as runner-up for NBA Rookie of the Year.



He served as head coach of the Utah Jazz from the 2014-15 to 2021-22 seasons, accumulating a 372-264 record (.585) and leading the Jazz to the playoffs in six of his eight seasons. He is second in Utah history in coaching wins and finished Top 10 in NBA Coach of the Year voting four times in five seasons from 2017-21.