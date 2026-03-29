Instant Takeaways From A Historic Atlanta Hawks Win Over The Sacramento Kings

The Atlanta Hawks pulled this win off because they have the two best players in the game and the Kings don't have anything close.

While that may sound fairly obvious, it was noticeable because there's an argument to be made that the Hawks let their foot off the pedal for long stretches of the game and played down to their competition. The Kings made it a game despite the injuries by leaning into the drive-and-kick game, making their open threes and doing their best to keep up with the Hawks in transition. However, Jalen Johnson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker were too good.

With the game tied at 97-97, Atlanta went on a 20-6 run to take definitive control of the game behind superstar performances from their two best players. Johnson had 26 points, 10 assists and five rebounds while burying several momentum threes when the Hawks needed him most. However, NAW was more consistent from start to finish. He scored 27 points on just 14 shots, hitting 4/9 from deep and going a perfect 9-9 from the charity stripe.

Sacramento gave it their all despite the injuries and got a vintage performance from DeMar DeRozan with 22 points on 9-18 shooting and even two threes. Daeqwon Plowden, Killian Hayes and Maxime Raynaud all had good games as well in order to give the Kings some life. Ultimately, though, the NBA is defined by star power and the Hawks had more of it tonight.

Sluggish To Start

Mar 28, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) shoots the ball against Atlanta Hawks center Jock Landale (31) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

The Hawks were missing a few names tonight, but there's no real excuse for the way that they played tonight to start. They let the Kings control the first quarter and then had to claw their way back with four minutes left in the second quarter. Precious Achiuwa started the game out strong, scoring 12 points in the first half, and Maxime Raynaud had some nice moments on offense. However, it was a pretty poor effort on defense for the Hawks and they needed to turn things around in order to get back into the game.

Even so, ending the first half by shooting 33% from deep and only holding a 30-28 advantage in point paints was uninspiring from Atlanta. Onyeka Okongwu's absence definitely lingered, but it wasn't a terrible start from Jock Landale. Landale chipped in 12 points and six rebounds, posting a team-high +23 alongside Jalen Johnson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. He finished the game with a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds, coming alive in the fourth quarter and burying a huge momentum three-pointer. However, the Christian Koloko minutes went terribly for Atlanta. He was a -11 in just six minutes. With Okongwu gone, their struggles on the defensive glass have been evident and it's going to be a flaw they have to work around for the rest of the season.

Zacch Attack Back

Nov 12, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) and forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) as a timeout is called against the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Zaccharie Risacher is still one of the best shooters on the Hawks when he's feeling it and tonight was a great example of that. He scored 10 points in 11 first-half minutes while nailing two threes. It provided a nice counterpoint to Johnson and NAW. His off-ball movement also played a role in the Hawks getting 20 assists in the first half. Atlanta's done a great job of not letting the ball get stuck in most of their games this season, but that wasn't necessarily true against the Celtics. They rectified those mistakes early.

He was a lot more quiet in the second half, but the Hawks really needed him in the first half to keep them in the game and he stepped up despite the lack of heavy minutes.

No Daniels, Hawks Scramble

Nov 12, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) celebrates with forward Jalen Johnson (1) after a play against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Although it's very possible to argue that Nickeil Alexander-Walker is also a contender for this title, Dyson Daniels has quietly been the second-most important player for the Hawks this season. There is no one on the team who brings his combination of passing, rebounding and defense. Even though the Hawks got 10 steals to the Kings' five and passed the ball well tonight on the whole, their defensive communication was off for a lot of the night. The Kings got great minutes out of Killian Hayes and the overall operation looked very sloppy tonight because they didn't have Daniels helping to organize things. His presence also makes a big difference for Jalen Johnson. Johnson quietly had to fight for a lot of his points tonight and got visibly frustrated at multiple points in the game.

Leaving Daequon Plowden wide open to tie the game with eight minutes in the fourth quarter is an excellent example of the little things that Daniels adds to the Hawks. His game runs completely contrary to the idea that a player must be a passable shooter from deep in order to add value on the court.

Mastering the Margins

Mar 28, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter (22) shoots the ball against Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

The Hawks got the performances they needed from their stars, but they also did a good job of taking care of the details by the end of the game. It wasn't a complete effort all the way, but it was encouraging to see the Hawks win the possession battle. They only had 12 turnovers to Sacramento's 15 and ended up tying the Kings with 27 defensive rebounds apiece after a shaky start on the glass.

On defense, they stole the ball ten times and ran the floor well in transition. The lack of a paint advantage was noticeable - the Kings out-scored them in the paint by a 56-44 margin. However, it ended up not making much of a difference because they took care of everything else.

It's a good win for the Hawks, but a much stiffer test comes up on Monday in the re-match against the Celtics. This is an important game for the Hawks due to the 76ers beating Charlotte and keeping possession of the seventh seed. They'll have plenty of competition for the No. 6 seed down the stretch and the Eastern Conference matchups are going to loom large in April.