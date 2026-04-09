Hawks Injury Report Does Not Change Ahead of Tomorrow's Game vs Cleveland, But Cavs Will Be Without Some Star Power

The Atlanta Hawks momentum has been halted just a little bit this week with losses to Cleveland and New York, but they are still in solid position to land inside the top six of the Eastern Conference. They have two games remaining, including tomorrow's penultimate game of the season, a quick rematch against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Ahead of tomorrow's game, the Hawks injury report looks the same as it has for the past week. Jock Landale (right ankle sprain) is going to miss tomorrow's game, but the good news for the Hawks is that nobody else is on there.

For tomorrow’s game vs. Cleveland:



Jock Landale (right high ankle sprain) is out. — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) April 9, 2026

Interestingly enough for the Cavs, Jarrett Allen, Donovan Mitchell, Thomas Bryant and Sam Merrill are out while Jaylon Tyson is questionable. Arguably no player on the Cavs was more instrumental in their win over Atlanta last night

#Cavs list Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, and Sam Merrill all as out tomorrow against the Atlanta Hawks.



Thomas Bryant (calf strain) is also out.



Jaylon Tyson (left great toe bone bruise) is questionable. — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) April 9, 2026

Can the Hawks get it done?

There is going to be some pressure on the Hawks to get the win tomorrow night and ensure that they get into the playoffs. They had a healthy lead over the other teams coming into the week, but their losses have opened the door for them to slip back into the play-in tournament, a place that they don't want to be. With Cleveland missing Mitchell, Allen, and Merrill, combined with the game being in Atlanta, the Hawks have to take care of business and not leave things to chance.

Still, Cleveland is going to have James Harden and Evan Mobley and things are not going to come easy for the Hawks.

Friday's meeting marks the fourth and final time Atlanta will face off against Cleveland during the 2025-26 regular season. In the Cavaliers' most recent visit on 11/28, the Hawks took a 130-123 win behind a 29-point, 12-rebound, 12-assist triple-double by Jalen Johnson. The Hawks have won eight of their last nine games against the Cavs at home, including riding a three-game home winning streak against Cleveland heading into Friday.

Atlanta enters the game having won 13 of its last 14 games inside the friendly confines of State Farm Arena, averaging 122.1 points, 48.4 rebounds, 30.1 assists and 9.9 steals over that time, winning by an average of +16.8.

With just two games left to go, this is going to be the highest pressure game for the Hawks this season and a big opportunity is at their feet. They can regain momentum tomorrow by getting a win and lifting the burden of not being in the play-in tournament.