Hawks Provide New Injury Update On Forward Jonathan Kuminga

The biggest move that the Atlanta Hawks made at the trade deadline was sending Kristaps Porzingis to the Golden State Warriors for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield. Kuminga was sidlined with a left knee bone bruise and was going to be sidelined until after the All-Star break. Now that the All-Star break is over, Atlanta has provided a new update on Kuminga and Hawks fans are still going to have to wait to see his debut.

According to the Hawks, "Jonathan Kuminga, who sustained a left knee bone bruise while playing for Golden State at Dallas on Jan. 22, is progressing in his rehabilitation. He will be re-evaluated in approximately one week and an update will be provided at that time."

This is obviously not what the Hawks were hoping for. With just 26 games left in the season, there is not much time to evaluate how Kuminga fits with this group. Given that he has a team option for next season, the Hawks are not going to have a large sample size to go off of when they make that decision.

With Kuminga not being re-evaluated until next Wednesday, he will miss games against the 76ers, Heat, Nets, and Wizards. If he is cleared to play next Wednesday, he could make his debut next Thursday at home against the Wizards.

This season, Kuminga is averaging 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 23.8 minutes. In 13 starts, he is averaging 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 28.4 minutes of play. He has netted 10-or-more points 11 times this season, including recording season highs of 25 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Memphis on Oct. 27.

The No. 7 overall pick by the Warriors in 2021, Kuminga has appeared in 278 career games (97 starts), averaging 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 22.1 minutes (.503 FG%). In 2024-25, he was one of only five players in the NBA to post multiple 30-point games off the bench. The 6-7 forward has seen action in 34 career playoff games (four starts), owning averages of 7.0 points and 1.6 rebounds in 11.4 minutes, winning an NBA title in 2022.

Prior to joining Golden State, Kuminga spent the 2020-21 campaign with G League Ignite, recording 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steal in 13 games (all starts).

The Hawks return to action tomorrow night on the road in Philadelphia.

